HS Turku | Benjamin Venhomaa, 14, built a “cleaning hook” – There were dozens of bikes on the bank of the river

Three boys from Kasi class have cleaned the Aurajoki river by making a dam. Almost 30 bicycles have already risen from the ground.

Three boy has cleaned the bottom of Aurajoki with a homemade hook. With its help, almost 30 bicycles and several electric scooters have already risen from the river.

On Wednesday, HS told about the young people who cleaned Aurajoki with a multi-pronged hook at Easter. In the story, HS asked young people or those who know them to contact the editorial office. The mother of one of the youths sent a message on Thursday morning, and HS met the youths in the afternoon after school.

Puolala school’s second graders, 14 years old Benjamin Venhomaa15-year-old Onni-Wiljami Virtala and 14 years old Joose Kankare started their cleaning job on Easter Saturday.

“During Saturday, we lifted approximately ten bikes,” says Venhomaa.

“and at least five electric scooters”, Nuorala continues.

Boys have used a three-pronged hook made by Venhomaa for female fishing. It was already completed last year in Venhomaa’s father’s workshop.

“I was a bit bored last weekend, so I contacted Onni and Joose. Then we went to the riverbank for a bit of fun”, Venhomaa smiles.

The power of the three-pronged hook surprised the boys, because with it, not only bikes, but also downhill skis, an old cassette recorder and shopping carts have been lifted from the bottom. A 15-meter string is attached to the hook.

The boys lift scraps from Aurajoki with a three-pronged hook.

Several adults came to marvel at the boys’ efficient work. The boys only heard positive comments and encouragement.

“Someone came to ask if we have a diver at the bottom when so much stuff comes up,” says Nuorala.

Boys went to the river for the second time on Monday, the second day of Easter. Then twenty bikes rose from the bottom.

Most of the items were in such bad condition that their place was in the garbage collection.

However, one of the bikes was in such good condition that Venhomaa took it for cleaning after a quick test ride. The boys say that the workers from the city of Turku went to clean up the scraps in a few days.

“The scooters were left on the shore, because they probably belong to the rental companies,” Venhomaa punted.

From Aurajoki in previous years, debris has been raised with the help of divers, among other things.

The cleaners have also used high-power magnets. They have obviously not been long-lived aids, because one such magnet rose from the bottom with the boys’ hook. The magnet was attached to the elevating bicycle.

Even though cleaning started because the boys were bored, now the trio is enthusiastic about being a serious womanizer. They plan to clean the river again this weekend. Keeping Aurajoki clean is important to the boys for both tourists and city residents.

“The river must be kept clean, because the riverside is a nice place to hang out,” says Joose Kankare.

Correction 15.4. 4:26 p.m.: Corrected Onni-Wiljami Virtala’s last name, which was originally Nuorala in the story.

