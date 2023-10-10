HS Turku | Baltic Princess turned back to Turku due to a technical fault with hundreds of passengers on board

Due to a fault, the departure on Tuesday evening was cancelled, and the next departure is on Wednesday according to the normal schedule.

Tallink Silja’s Baltic Princess ship had to turn back to the port of Turku on Tuesday evening due to a fault in the fire alarm system. The ship was on its way to Kapellskär, north of Stockholm.

The company says in its press release that the technical fault came to light a little before eight o’clock in the evening. Due to a fault, the departure on Tuesday evening was cancelled, and the next departure is on Wednesday according to the normal schedule.

According to the company, there were about 500 passengers on board. They had the opportunity to stay on the ship in the port of Turku.

Tallink Silja said in the press release that it apologizes for the trouble and inconvenience caused to passengers.