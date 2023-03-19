Monday, March 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Baltic Princess’ Sunday evening departure was canceled due to a technical fault

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Baltic Princess’ Sunday evening departure was canceled due to a technical fault

About 540 passengers were leaving for the ship on Sunday evening.

Tallink Siljan The Sunday evening departure of the Baltic Princess passenger-car ferry was canceled due to a technical fault.

The ship operating the Turku–Kapellskär route was supposed to leave Turku at 18:30.

The ship was returning to Turku after the planned docking, when challenges appeared in the update of the ship’s automation system, Tallink Silja said in its press release.

The ship is scheduled to return to service on Monday at 18:30 from Turku according to the normal schedule.

About 540 passengers were leaving for the ship on Sunday evening. Passengers will get their money back for the trip or can move their trip to a new time free of charge, the shipping company said.

#Turku #Baltic #Princess #Sunday #evening #departure #canceled #due #technical #fault

See also  The Pope condemns sexist violence: "Enough, hurting a woman is insulting God"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Germany: A man was stabbed to death with a knife

Germany: A man was stabbed to death with a knife

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result