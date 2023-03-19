HS Turku | Baltic Princess’ Sunday evening departure was canceled due to a technical fault

About 540 passengers were leaving for the ship on Sunday evening.

Tallink Siljan The Sunday evening departure of the Baltic Princess passenger-car ferry was canceled due to a technical fault.

The ship operating the Turku–Kapellskär route was supposed to leave Turku at 18:30.

The ship was returning to Turku after the planned docking, when challenges appeared in the update of the ship’s automation system, Tallink Silja said in its press release.

The ship is scheduled to return to service on Monday at 18:30 from Turku according to the normal schedule.

About 540 passengers were leaving for the ship on Sunday evening. Passengers will get their money back for the trip or can move their trip to a new time free of charge, the shipping company said.