HS Turku Audi man harassed by other motorists caught in Turku region – Police man suspected of usurpation

According to police, the man is suspected of usurping official power and endangering traffic safety.

Southwest Finland police say they have reached a man suspected of acting as a police officer and stopped cars in the Turku area at the end of March.

Police said in a few days in March they received several reports of a man driving a black Audi car and appearing as a police officer. According to police data, the man had issued various warnings to motorists.

Now police say they have found out the suspect’s identity. According to police, the man has partially admitted his actions during interrogations and is suspected of plundering the authorities and endangering traffic safety. Both criminal titles usually result in a fine.

The police said in a statement that they would not provide further information.