HS Turku | As a child, Laura Andersson dreamed of having her own funeral home – Now she tells us what we all face in time

Laura Andersson and Antti Lindstedt have moved the deceased from the refrigerator in Salo Hospital to his own coffin.

Laura Andersson from Salo is now in her childhood dream profession as an entrepreneur of her own funeral home. He tells how the deceased is prepared for the grave. “I’ll be right behind you,” the loved one might whisper into the coffin.

When A native of Salo Laura Andersson39, was ten years old, he was passing a funeral home in Tureng with his mother and announced:

“When I grow up, I want to start my own funeral home.”

Andersson doesn’t know why the job as a “funeral aunt” fascinated the little girl. Even my mother wondered about it.