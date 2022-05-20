HS Turku Artificial intelligence can predict the risk of death for an coronary patient to 88.9% – This is the Finnish invention that is spreading around the world

The program analyzes eleven different values ​​from the blood sample, which it relates to the age of the coronary patient.

Researchers have developed a means by which artificial intelligence can predict the risk of death of a hospitalized coronary patient from a blood sample.

The blood sample is analyzed for the inflammatory value (CRP) and creatine value of a coronary patient, as well as nine other values. Artificial intelligence calculates a mortality prognosis from these values, which it relates to the patient’s age.

Assistant Professor at the Turku PET Center Riku Klén developed a machine learning model, CODOP, in the study, which can be used to assess a patient ‘s need for intensive care and the risk of death. Artificial intelligence predicts the risk of death for a coronary patient, regardless of the amount of coronary vaccines or virus variant he or she receives.

Key part of the research was conducted at the Turku PET Center and the Austrian Max Planc Institute. The PET Center is a national research institute jointly managed by the University of Turku, Åbo Akademi University and the Hospital District of Southwest Finland.

“Currently, 344 institutions around the world have already utilized our machine learning model to predict the health status of coronary patients. As far as I know, CODOP is not yet in use in Finnish hospitals, ”says Klén.

The study utilized data from approximately 30,000 patients from more than 150 hospitals around the world.

“CODOP predicts 88.9 percent patient risk of death,” says Klén.

The model has been tested with different virus variants from the original Wuhan variant to omicron in both unvaccinated and vaccinated patients.

The study “Development and evaluation of a machine learning-based in-hospital COvid-19 disease outcome Predictor (CODOP): a multicontinental retrospective study” has been published in a peer-reviewed in eLife magazine.

Want to read more about the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.