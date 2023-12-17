HS Turku | Around 2016, a confusing new species appeared in Finnish nature

Special the sight of the freezing snow in Turku stops you.

On the trunks of leafless trees, at a height of a few meters, globular bushes grow. To the layman's eyes from a distance, they look like wind nests, but a closer look reveals the ball bushes growing in the snowy landscape as green leaves. Some of them almost seem like drooping white berries.

It's mistletoe. The plant is familiar to many as a Christmas decoration. For example, in the United States, Canada, England and Ireland, it is customary to hang a sprig of mistletoe above the doorway at Christmas.

However, few people know that mistletoe grows wild and free in nature in the Turku region. It can be found on the edges of fields, along forest roads, and in the parking lots of shops and supermarkets.

Biologist Jouni Issakainen's important tool when mapping mistletoe is binoculars.

Turku biologist at the university's Plant Museum Jouni Issakainen tarpoo in his rubber boots in the snow along the edge of the field. He has binoculars around his neck, which he raises to his eyes from time to time and stares at the mistletoe bushes.

The majority of mistletoe grows at a height of a few meters. If you want to take a closer look at mistletoe bushes, the best tool for that is binoculars.

Issakainen and a fellow biologist Kati Pihlaja have been studying mistletoe and its distribution in the Turku region for about six years. Now the two researchers know how much mistletoe grows in the Turku region.

“In total, we have already found almost 1,500 mistletoe bushes.”

Mistletoe bushes grow in the Turku region in about 200 different places and in total about five hundred attached to individual trees.

Mistletoe is a hemiparasite. It takes the water and nutrients it needs from its host tree, but according to Issakainen, it doesn't damage it much.

Biologist Jouni Issakainen

“It's not the kind of plant that should be destroyed in a panic. In Sweden, mistletoe has been calmed down for many decades.”

According to Issakainen, mistletoe does not grow wild anywhere in Finland except in Turku and nearby municipalities. And it hasn't grown in the Turku region for a very long time either.

According to Issakainen, the first mistletoe was observed in the nature of Turku in the spring of 2016. Since then, mistletoe sightings have accumulated at a steady pace.

“Mistletoe grows in an area of ​​about 30 x 60 kilometers between Sauvo and Mynämäki, so that the main concentration is in Turku. You can hardly find it inland, there is too much frost. According to our information, mistletoe does not even grow in the capital region, not even single ones.”

Mistletoe therefore seems to prefer the same mild southwestern vegetation zone as the oak.

Mistletoe's white berries are translucent when ripe. According to Issakainen, they are still a little greenish, i.e. raw.

Where from Why did you come to Turku?

Currently, researchers assume that the first mistletoe grew in Turku thanks to human activity. One possible scenario could be that someone bought a sprig of mistletoe imported from Central Europe as a Christmas decoration and then threw it in the compost or even on the terrace after Christmas. From there, the birds have been eating mistletoe berries and then excreting them on tree branches.

“Mistletoe is very sticky and slimy. It sticks tightly to the tree when the bird defecates while sitting on the branch.”

The first task of the mistletoe seed is to establish a parasitic relationship with the mother plant. In Finland, almost all deciduous trees can host mistletoe, although birch and oak are worse.

When a bird excretes a sticky seed on a tree trunk, a sucker root grows from it in the first year, which penetrates through the tree bark.

“In a way, the seed drills its own faucet into the host tree's water cell. Only after that does it start to grow.”

For the first two or three years, the mistletoe is reasonably small, then its growth accelerates. Boy mistletoe takes care of pollination, girl mistletoe starts producing berries at 4–5 years of age.

Youthful mistletoe. Mistletoe's evergreen leaves are succulently plump and leathery.

Mistletoe forms handsome spherical bushes. Girl bushes bear berries from 4–5 years of age.

A small piece of mistletoe branch with white berries is a popular Christmas decoration in many Anglo-Saxon countries. More recently, the custom has also reached Finland to some extent.

When the first news about the mistletoe found in the Turku region was reported in 2016, the pictures mainly showed thin and sparsely branched mistletoe bushes without white berries. Few recognized that it is even the same species that is brought from Central Europe to Finland at Christmas.

Mistletoe trees that are now a few years old are already not only bushy balls, but also bear abundant berry crops in many places.

“I have never tasted mistletoe myself, it is not an edible berry. It is mildly toxic.”

It's exciting though. Even though it's twenty degrees below zero, the berry doesn't care much, it grows and ripens. It is at its ripest in spring.

The results of the researchers' six-year mistletoe research work are now being completed. The results will be published around the turn of the year in the botanical journal of the Central Museum of Natural Sciences in Lutuka.

“Mistletoe is now establishing itself in Finland as part of the diversity of our species. With climate change, it is slowly spreading here as well,” says Issakainen.

A small, light sawing surface on the side of the host tree reveals that an entire mistletoe bush has been sawn off at this point.

Mistletoe however, the spread is not particularly fast. Birds mostly spread it only a few kilometers at a time. According to Issakainen, there are also signs that people have also been spreading mistletoe on skewers.

Crushing berries that have received a cold signal on the trunk of a deciduous tree, for example in spring, can, under favorable conditions, give birth to a new mistletoe growth on the tree.

In addition to spreading mistletoe, a person can also destroy it, for example by collecting its branches as a Christmas decoration.

However, Issakainen reminds us that even though mistletoe is semi-parasitic, it is a woody shrub. Cutting and collecting it is not part of everyone's rights.

He raises the binoculars to his eyes again, then stops. That's where it shines, a light and fresh saw mark on a tree trunk where a mistletoe bush with abundant berries was growing just a moment ago.

“Look now. One mistletoe bush has been pulled down from there. It has been so high that someone must have had a long-handled pruning saw with them. This is exactly what I'm a little afraid of, that when people start to know about mistletoe, so many enthusiasts will go sawing these off.”

Issakainen says that man's relationship with mistletoe will be an interesting thing to follow in Finland in the future as well. The interesting question is how much of it will be spread, how much will be destroyed.

Not all mistletoe-related traditions have reached Finland yet. Mistletoe sprigs are already hung as Christmas decorations in some places, but in Finland people don't really kiss under them, at least not strangers.