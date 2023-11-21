HS Turku | Antti Rikkonen looked at the wolves eye to eye in his backyard – Now the family tells what it’s like to live in wolf territory

Wolves affect the everyday life of the Rikkonen family living in Köyliö. Sometimes the Kajo dog barks in the yard with the hairs on the back of his neck standing up.

The Rikkonen family living in the wolf area has changed their everyday life because of the wolves. Parents take care especially of their small child. The dog that watches over the yard was selected.

Canine a loud bark echoes in the yard.

In the snow you can see the tracks of the stick.

One year old Akseli Rikkonen tinkering in the red playhouse. Sometimes he goes to see if there are icicles hanging from the edges of the ceiling. Father Antti Rikkonen, 32, breaks them off and hands them to Aksel. In his other hand he holds a lamp that brings light to the darkness of the evening.