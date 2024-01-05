HS Turku | An RSV epidemic is raging in the Turku region

The head physician of Tys' children's and youth's emergency department explains how you can try to protect small babies from infection. The RS virus spreads as a droplet infection.

Dozens small babies have had to be hospitalized in recent weeks because of the RS virus, which causes respiratory problems.

Some of the babies have needed ward treatment. A few babies have ended up in intensive care.

“In real Finland, we can talk about an epidemic,” says the chief physician of the pediatric and adolescent emergency department at Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) Anna-Maija Kujari.

“There are several new cases every day,” says Kujari.

The disease hits especially young babies hard. In recent weeks, especially children under the age of six months have come to the care. According to Kujar, children under the age of three months are now in the most fragile position of all.

RS virus can be life-threatening at worst.

“This is possible. Especially if the baby has risk factors. The most significant of these is premature birth,” says Kujari.

According to Kujar, before Christmas, a petition was made from Tyks that families with small babies should avoid shopping malls and other closed spaces where there are a lot of people. Older children in the family should also avoid these places so that they do not bring the infection home with them.

“On the other hand, older siblings with flu should not be in contact with the baby. Good hand hygiene is also important”, Kujari lists instructions for protecting small babies from infection.

The virus spreads as a droplet infection.

RS virus causes breathing problems in babies. Some may need supplemental oxygen or even ventilator treatment.

Mucus and airway obstruction also cause problems in breastfeeding.

“Many babies are not allowed to eat and get tired,” says Kujari.

As an aftereffect of the RS virus, babies can have ear infections, for example.

I would the children's and youth's bed ward has been overcrowded. At times, more staff have had to be called to the scene.

“The personnel situation has been difficult on both sides of the new year, but all the children have been taken care of. Other pediatric patients have sometimes had to be transferred to other departments in order to make room for RS babies,” says Kujari.

The emergency room has been busy lately.

“If there is no immediate emergency, you should consider going to the emergency room with the child. Always call first. We have good nurses in the children's emergency telephone service who assess the need for treatment.”

If the child has significant breathing problems or the child is unwell, then you can't wait for the telephone advice to call back, but according to Kujar, you have to call the emergency number.

Older children usually get the disease caused by the RS virus like a common cold.

RSV epidemics are not unusual.

“Throughout time, the situation in the Nordic countries has been that every other year there is a stronger epidemic and every other year a smaller one,” says Kujari.

During the Corona era, the epidemic was completely missed once.

“It kind of showed that when the children weren't in schools and daycares, hygiene was taken care of and those who could get infections didn't come into contact with others, so the children were healthier,” says Kujari.