HS Turku | An initiative was taken in the Naantali city council to investigate the trust of chairman Vilhelm Junnila

August 28, 2023
HS Turku | An initiative was taken in the Naantali city council to investigate the trust of chairman Vilhelm Junnila

In June, Junnila resigned from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs after an uproar over her far-right connections.

Naantali On Monday, the city council made an initiative by the chairman of the council Vilhelm Junnilan (ps) to clear the trust.

In June, Junnila resigned from the position of Minister of Economic Affairs after an uproar over her far-right connections.

The council initiative was made by the city councilor Juha Haapakoski (cook). The initiative signed by eleven councilors states that when Junnila resigned from the position of minister, she should also have resigned from the position of chairman of the Naantali City Council.

The initiative will proceed to the Naantali City Council.

