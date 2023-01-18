HS Turku | An expert warns of a phenomenon observed in a pharmacy – There are serious dangers in losing weight with laxatives

A Turku pharmacy keeps one constipation medicine behind the counter, because some people misuse the medicine. According to a licensed nutritionist, misuse of laxatives can lead to serious problems.

Laxatives should not be used for weight loss, says a licensed nutritionist Saara Vähäkylä From the eating disorder unit of Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

According to him, the misuse of laxatives can lead to serious problems.

“There are different types of laxatives, but long-term misuse can result in dysfunction of the intestinal nervous system and, as a result, chronic constipation, which in turn increases the dependence on laxatives. In addition, the use of laxatives can cause disturbances in the electrolyte balance,” Vähäkylä says.

Overuse can cause, for example, heart symptoms.

According to Vähäkylä, the use of laxatives doesn’t even have any benefit in losing weight.

“They are of no use. Of course, they can affect the weight reading, but it is mainly due to changes in fluid balance. It’s the same as if you went to the bathroom before going on the scale, or drank a glass of water.”

HS told me yesterday that in a pharmacy in Turku, you can only get a laxative preparation at the counter by asking, which has special adverse effects in long-term use.

According to Vähäkylä, the most important things in long-term weight control are adequate rest, stress regulation, a balanced diet and an appropriate amount of exercise.

I’m in the eating disorder unit there is no accurate information on how common laxative abuse is.

In the eating disorder unit, in the treatment of the patient, more attention is paid to the whole than to an individual symptom.

“In general, I would think that there are much more important things to consider in the treatment of eating disorders than the use of laxatives,” states Vähäkylä.

Vähäkylä says that patients do not always want to tell about the use of laxatives, even if they use them. According to him, in the treatment of the patient in the eating disorder unit, more attention is paid to the whole than to the individual symptom.

“Of course, for someone, the misuse of laxatives can be a significant symptom, but laxatives are just one thing among other symptoms,” Vähäkylä says.

“It’s not something that our unit pays a lot of attention to. We pay more attention to eating enough and regularly, a person could eat foods from all food groups, the anxiety related to eating would be alleviated and that food would take its rightful place in life.”

If you feel that he himself needs help, Vähäkylä advises to make an appointment with a doctor.

“I think it would be really important to seek treatment, even if you suspect that you only have mild symptoms of an eating disorder. I think it’s always worth evaluating what the issue is with a professional,” Vähäkylä says.

Vähäkylä says that if you are worried about your loved one’s eating or even moving around a lot, you should talk to them.

“You can try to ask him if everything is okay. Without blaming, warmly and caring. It may be that a person is not always able to answer honestly, but it can at least wake up to think about it.”