HS Turku | An experienced train traveler has never seen anything like the chaos of Turku: “There is no information anywhere”

Readers who are distressed by the railway repair tell how they have moved apartments and changed jobs because of the chaos. An experienced train traveler, on the other hand, says that no train station in Europe has as many problems as Kupitta.

Helsinki Annikki Vehniäinen is an experienced train passenger. He has been busily touring around Europe since 2016, three times already this year. During these trips, numerous railway stations in different countries have become familiar.

But.

“When I was on my last rail trip in November, the only station where I had problems was Turku Kupitta station. Cupitta was the most difficult part of the whole trip.”

For the return trip to the port of Turku, just to be sure, Vehniäinen left Helsinki on an earlier train than it should have been according to the schedule. He guessed that the train might be late.

The decision turned out to be a wise one.

“When I arrived at Kupitta station, I didn’t know at all where the bus to the port would leave from.”

Vehniäinen searched VR’s website and could not find the answer there. The early winter evening had already turned dark and Vehniäinen couldn’t find any kind of guidance at the dark station.

VR himself has admitted that finding buses has been perceived as difficult, especially at the end of Kupitta.

“I couldn’t find information about any alternative transportation on the website, so I started looking for city bus schedules. I researched on Google Maps what kind of buses I should use.”

Read more: “These are the places where I learn”, says VR about the unfortunate bus transport at the Port of Turku

At the stop while standing, Vehniäinen first noticed that the buses were going towards Varissuo. He asked passers-by for advice and was told he was on the wrong side of the road.

“None of the buses went directly to the port, but you had to change buses at the market and look for a new stop there as well. No bus went all the way to the port, there was less than half a kilometer to walk.”

On his November rail trip, Vehniäinen visited Aarhus, Denmark. On the way back, he first arrived by ship at the port of Turku, from where the trip had to continue by bus to Kupitta railway station, and from there by train to Helsinki.

Finding the right bus was difficult. Vehniäinen first tried to look for it himself, but he couldn’t find any signs or signs directing him to the right stop. He also asked the drivers of several different buses about it without success.

“No one knew. In the end, the information at the port told where the bus leaves.

Annikki Vehniäinen from Helsinki is leaving on November 22 by train to Denmark. Moments later, he encountered several problems at Turku’s Kupitta while trying to find his way to the port.

Helsinki Sanomat asked readers yesterday how the railway renovation has affected their own lives. The answers paint a picture of the difficult and unclear transportation connections between Kupitta station and the center of Turku or the port. There were dozens of answers.

“Many people from Turku who want to go to Helsinki travel from the city center to Kupitta station in front of the already packed local buses. I myself don’t even try to go to work by bus before nine anymore, because it’s very crowded on the bus and I’ve already seen the local bus driver have some degree of nervous breakdown three times.” (Woman, 45 years old, Turku) “The track renovation has had such an effect that you don’t feel like going to Turku at all during the renovation. The connection from Kupittaa to anything is just too painful and uncertain.” (Reader, Vantaa) “I once had a bad time when the train was late. It was announced on the train that if the ship has already left, the bus going to the port will take you to the Caribia Hotel instead of the ship. The ship then had time to leave, and in the middle of the bus ride, the driver announced that the bus does not go through the port, but goes directly to the hotel. I would have liked to go to the port myself, even though I wasn’t going to the ship. Then the journey suddenly became quite long.” (Female, 22, Turku)

Some of the readers say that the railway repair has affected their own lives so much that they have considered big changes in the family, such as changing jobs or places of residence.

“My workplace is in Helsinki, and we bought an apartment next to the main train station to make the commute easier. The information about the track repair came two months after the move. Getting to Helsinki is really difficult after the main train station is no longer in use. You can only get to Kupitta by local bus, which is always late and always full. The location of our apartment changed from really good to really bad, and moving in less than a year with a small child was out of the question – I had to change jobs to a new one with a more flexible remote work policy.” (Female, 31, Turku) “I’m moving from Turku to Helsinki in January. Work trips became unnecessarily stressful. The signs have been terrible.” (Female, 33, Turku)

Some, on the other hand, have switched from taking the train to using either their own car or the bus between Turku and Helsinki.

From the mask native, but currently living in Helsinki Alina Saaranto missed the train from Kupittaa to Helsinki about a month ago. The reason was not the bad signs, but the car chaos in front of Kupitta station.

“The parking lot of Kupittaa station was so full of cars that you couldn’t get there in time. The line of cars flowing there crawled really slowly.”

Saaranto says that the parking lot in front of Turku’s main railway station serves as a loop where you drive in from one entrance and leave from another.

“On the other hand, the Kupittaa station parking lot is a square, with entry and exit from one and the same exit. A loop like this is not a very fast place to drop people off, the traffic gets completely bogged down.”

Saaranto, who was in a hurry to catch the train, jumped out of the car as soon as he thought it was safe.

“Still, you had to dodge there between the cars and be careful that the cars don’t run over you.”

Hurrying up didn’t help, Saaranto was a couple of minutes late for the train. Next time, he plans to allow even more time to arrive at the station as well.

