HS Turku | An exceptional amount of the toxic “eternity chemical” was found in Turku toddlers, the babies were exposed through their mothers

Turku people the highest concentrations were measured in the blood of babies when the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) investigated the exposure of young children to toxic PFAS chemicals in three different cities.

Pfas chemicals are suspected of weakening children’s immune response and thus the effectiveness of vaccines.

In addition, the compounds may affect elevated cholesterol, liver function, susceptibility to inflammation and low birth weight.

The risk of adverse health effects turned out to be generally small in the study of one-year-olds, says the researcher Riikka Airaksinen from THL.

Airaksinen presented the results at THL’s Environment and Health research seminar on Tuesday.

“The concentration of pfas in the serum of Finnish children does not exceed the concentration used as a basis for a safe weekly intake”, stated Airaksinen.

THL measured blood serum pfas concentrations in a total of 300 children in 2020, when the children were one year old. The samples were collected from Turku, Tampere and Oulu.

Almost all samples fell below the safe intake limit value set in the EU.

However, there were large differences between the localities. Clearly higher chemical concentrations were measured in babies from Turku than in children from other cities.

Excessive exposure does not directly mean that health problems arise. However, when the limit values ​​are exceeded, the risks increase.

The reasons for the different results of Turku children are not known. One explanation could be, for example, drinking water. Young children are primarily exposed to chemicals through breast milk.

“A one-year-old’s intake comes from mother’s milk. The mother’s exposure before pregnancy has an effect in the background,” Airaksinen said.

Man exposed to PFAS compounds mainly through food and drinking water. Compounds have also been measured in indoor air.

In Finland, particularly high concentrations of Pfas have been found in the fish of Helsinki’s Old Town Bay. HS investigated a blood sample of a man fishing in the area, in which very large amounts of PFAS chemicals were found in October.

Pfas chemicals, i.e. per- and polyfluorinated alkyl compounds, are so-called eternity chemicals. Such are called poisons that remain in the environment and in humans for tens of years.

The use is very common, as pfas chemicals repel water, dirt and grease and are very durable. There are compounds almost everywhere.

Pfas substances have been used, for example, in waterproof and windproof clothing, extinguishing foams, Teflon pans, fast food packaging, protective sprays for shoes, furniture and ski creams.

Common to all pfas compounds is the carbon-fluorine bond, which is one of the most stable chemical bonds. Therefore, the compounds break down very slowly both in use and in the environment.

To nature chemicals are released when products containing them are manufactured, used and disposed of. Along with the rains, pfas chemicals end up in water and soil.

Pfas chemicals are enriched in the food chain. When an animal eats another, the toxins are stored in it in even greater concentrations.

Environmental pollution caused by Pfas chemicals is a growing risk. New substances are constantly entering the environment, which increase the chemical load of both people and nature.

The harmfulness of chemicals is thoroughly known only for a small part of chemicals.

“The greater the exposure, the greater the side effects,” Airaksinen said.

The most critical effect is considered to be a weakened immune response. If you are able to protect yourself from it, you will be able to protect yourself from other harms as well, Airaksinen stated.

Due to health risks, the European Commission set limit values ​​for the highest pfas concentrations in food at the beginning of 2023. Limit values ​​were defined for meat, fish and crustaceans and eggs.

Limit values ​​for drinking water have recently been tightened in all Nordic countries.

However, information on health hazards has become more detailed in recent years. At the same time, the concern has intensified and also increased.

The European Chemicals Agency Echa is currently preparing a proposal to ban thousands of compounds in the EU. If the ban is approved, the first restrictions will come into force in 2026. The industry strongly opposes the ban.

Manufacturers have also voluntarily limited the use of pfas chemicals, but usually by switching to other pfas compounds.