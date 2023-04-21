HS Turku | An excavator scooped up a pipe – Water flooded the detached house

Water flooded a detached house in Kaarina after Kaivuri broke a water pipe.

Shovel caused an accident in Kaarina on Friday.

Firefighter on duty Toni Pyokäri says that the excavator that was digging in the yard of the detached house broke the city’s main water pipe.

“There was a lot of water. It filled the ditches from that closeness. One bridge culvert was blocked, so the water rose up and into the yard and flowed into the single-family house,” says Pyökäri.

The rescue service diverted the flowing water away from the building. The main water main was shut off to stop the water inflow, and then the water began to be pumped out of the building.

“Ten houses are currently without water, because the main pipe had to be closed,” says Pyökäri.

The water had time to drain for 10–15 minutes before the rescue service got there and was able to close the valve.

According to him, hundreds of liters of water got inside the house. The water entered the house through the front door. According to him, there was a centimeter of water on the floor in the hallways and two adjacent rooms.

