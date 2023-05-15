HS Turku | An engineer stole the plans for the world’s largest cruise ship: The value is around half a billion euros

A shipbuilding engineer stole the plans for the Icon-class cruise ships from the Turku shipyard. According to the prosecutor, the man used the information while consulting a Chinese company. The engineer died in the middle of the legal process, but had time to admit that he copied the data onto his computer.

Warehouse a former shipbuilding engineer with design information for the world’s largest cruise ships and sold it to the Chinese?

In the district court of Varsinais-Finland, the legal proceedings of an extraordinary corporate espionage case began on Monday. According to Meyer Turku, the owner of the Turku shipyard, the former engineer caused damage of more than 400 million euros to Meyer Turku and its parent company Meyer Werft with his corporate espionage activities.

What also makes the case extraordinary is that the engineer accused of corporate espionage died in August of last year after the legal process had started.

The beginning originally the district attorney Ville Urpomäki applied for a judgment against the man for copyright crime and breach of trade secrets. Later, corporate espionage was added to the list of charges.

The demands presented in court are now aimed at the dead man’s consulting company and the man’s estate. The prosecutor’s demands are practically cosmetic, as the prosecutor now demands that the engineer’s computer and hard drive be forfeited to the state.

Meyer, on the other hand, demands a total of around five million euros in compensation from the man’s company and estate. In addition, Meyer demands damages of around one hundred thousand euros.

The engineer accused of corporate espionage died last year, so defense lawyer Lotta Kroneld represented the man’s company and estate in court.

Of the compensation claims, Meyer allocates a good 300,000 euros to the estate.

“We are starting from a reasonable point of view to limit the liability of the estate”, Meyer’s lawyer Eveliina Tammela told the court.

Defense attorney Lotta Kroneld criticized the fact that the matter has gone all the way to court. According to him, the defendants have tried several times to settle the case and have promised to pay compensation to Meyer.

Meyer places the greatest demands on the engineering consulting company. According to the financial statements, the company made a profit in only one year of operation. According to the defense, the company’s assets are now around 80,000 euros, which are in collateral seizure.

“There is no reasonable basis for this,” Kroneld scolded

I’m talking the preparatory session took place already in June of last year, when the engineer admitted that he had copied files to his computer.

The shipbuilding engineer worked for Meyer from 1979 until 2017, when he retired. The man worked in Meyer’s design and sales department, which designed large cruise ships and sold them to shipping companies.

After his retirement, the engineer signed a consulting contract with the Royal Caribbean shipping company.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s second largest cruise line, and the Turku shipyard signed an agreement with the company for two Icon-class cruise ships in 2016. The first of them, Icon of the Seas, will be completed by the shipyard this fall. The ship is the largest cruise ship in the world in terms of gross tonnage.

Read more: “Crazy” – Foreign media were eyeing the giant cruise ship being built in Turku

In June In 2018, the engineer changed employers. He signed a consulting contract with a Chinese shipbuilding company. According to the agreement, the engineer undertook to help the Chinese company in the development of cruise operations and to provide the company with new innovations and technologies.

The engineer’s suspected illegal activity began to be revealed with a careless Facebook update.

In July 2018, the engineer published pictures from his workplace in China on his Facebook page. The pictures also showed the man’s computer screen.

Some Meyer Turku employees recognized familiar icons and folders on the computer screen. The latter belonged to the Icon project, to which the man was no longer supposed to have access.

Meyer launched investigations into the actions of the engineer. It turned out that the man had already been copying business secrets for a year. The man copied the first files in July 2017 while he was still employed by Meyer. The man copied several hundred files on New Year’s Eve, i.e. on his last day of work before his retirement.

After the turn of the year, the man started as a consultant for Royal Caribbean, so he was granted limited access to the Icon project portfolio. During his time as a consultant, the man continued to copy files.

The man copied the files back in July 2018, when his consulting contract with Royal Caribbean had ended. For this activity, the man would have been accused of corporate espionage.

The man’s actions can even be described as rude. When the man’s activities began to be revealed, Royal Caribbean’s project manager asked him to delete all material related to the Icon project from his computer.

Instead of deleting, the man copied from the system the latest general arrangement plan of the Icon ship.

The man’s access to the system was blocked the next day, and Meyer Turku made an investigation request to the police.

Meyer’s according to him, the information the man copied was immeasurably valuable. According to Meyer, the ship project databases, statistics and operations databases represented decades of accumulated Finnish shipbuilding know-how.

According to Meyer, it was difficult to estimate the market value of the material in euros, so Meyer ordered an estimate of the value of the material from Ernst & Young consulting company.

According to the estimate, the value of the material is 460 million euros. According to Meyer, the estimate is even moderate and the actual value of the material can be significantly higher.

According to the defense, the engineer copied the files only to perform his own tasks and did not use them after copying.

According to Meyer, the man used the files when consulting a Chinese company. In the preliminary investigation, a folder was found on the engineer’s computer, judging from the name, the information in the folder had been given to a Chinese company.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Chinese company paid the engineer’s consulting firm almost 150,000 euros in six bank transfers in 2018–2019. In addition to this, the contract guaranteed the man a monthly salary of up to 34,000 euros, as well as other exceptional benefits such as business class plane tickets, a housing benefit and a chauffeur.

The District Court of Varsinais Suomen will hear the case for seven session days in May.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.