HS Turku | An employee died at Meyer’s Turku shipyard

According to the company, the death occurred during the work shift. The release says that the cause of the employee’s death is being investigated, but it does not say anything more about the case.

Varsinais-Suomen rescue service received an alert about a water rescue mission on Telakkakatu in Turku on Tuesday afternoon at half past one.

Meyer’s communication confirms to STT that the rescue mission in question was related to a death at the shipyard. However, the company does not comment on the case in more detail.

“At this stage, we are not commenting on the matter at all (anymore)”, Meyer Turku’s communications manager Anna Hakala says.

“The matter is still being sorted out, and that is being done by the professionals on that side. We just wanted to inform about it now. Unfortunately, this is all we have to say at this point.”

Struggling can’t estimate when the company would have more to say about the case.

“I can’t say how long it will take to find out the cause of death. I would guess that it will take time.”

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of death

So far, the police in Southwestern Finland are also silent on the case. In the case, the police invoke, among other things, the privacy of the deceased employee’s relatives.

The police department says on Twitter that there was a fatal accident at the Turku shipyard today at half past one in the afternoon, which the police is investigating.

“The investigation into the cause of death must be kept secret. The police protect the privacy of loved ones, participants and the work community in their grief, which is why no more can be said about the matter.”

Workers have died at Meyer’s Turku shipyard before. In 2018, a shipbuilder died after being crushed under a forklift at the shipyard. In 2008, a person died at the shipyard after being crushed.