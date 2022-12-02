HS Turku | An elderly pedestrian was hit by a train in Turku, seriously injured

According to the police, the booms of the level crossing were down.

Old a pedestrian was hit by a train on Stockholmkatu in Turku, says Southwestern Finland’s police on Twitter.

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision and was taken to hospital. According to the police, the level crossing booms were down at the time of the accident.

According to the rescue service, the train on its way to the port of Turku was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the accident.