HS Turku | Aleksi Prättälä wanted to have fun, but couldn't find a friend – Soon the young men developed a solution

Aleksi Prättälä, who studied in Turku, says that life would be richer if he could enjoy and do things he is interested in. For many, going alone and doing things alone is too big an obstacle.

25 years old Aleksi Prättälä vividly remembers the many spring and summer days when the sun called outside and the new rough skateboard burned in the corner of the room. The kind of days when you didn't feel like doing anything else but going out to skate.

Although the desire was strong, he did not go.

“I sat alone on the sofa in the student dormitory and stared out the window. I wonder what people will think if I skate alone. Am I somehow considered strange or lonely.”

At the time, Prättälä, in his twenties, had moved from Heinävedi to Turku, where he had obtained a place to study production economics at Turku University of Applied Sciences.

As a social person, he made friends from his study circles, but hardly anyone was into skateboarding. So even Prättälä didn't wear out his skateboard any worse, despite his desires.

“I wonder why it is so difficult to go alone. Would skating alone be more boring than with a friend? Would the taste of the beloved thing be lost if I just bounced there alone with my skateboard.”

Although Prättälä tried to encourage himself to leave, the skateboard was and remained in the corner of the apartment except for occasional walks.

The experiences of not daring to do something important to him alone made Prättälä thoughtful. He realized that the problem was not just for him, but for many other students as well. So he began to think about how the problem could be solved.

The idea of ​​a mobile application developed for adults, through which people could look for company for various activities and hobbies, began to swirl in my mind. Students were selected as a special target group.

Found as a friend Kristoffer Ostman, 23, and a couple of other experts set out to develop an idea for a free mobile phone application for users, which would connect people interested in the same things. The end result was an application called Miitti App.

The application, which was launched this week, only has a few dozen users. The application is in its infancy, but its idea is already clear: to help people expand their social circles. It happens by creating your own myths, or gatherings, or by participating in gatherings organized by others. Gatherings of no more than ten people can be, for example, having coffee, playing board games, exercising or student parties.

Thence Prättälä is satisfied that he decided to tackle the problem and has now at least tried to do something to bring relief to the lack of hobby friends that many students face.

“During the corona crisis, many students got used to the fact that their fellow students were just names on the screen. With that, getting to know others became difficult even for those who are really social. It became twice as difficult for those who are introverts to get to know each other.”

Prättälä reflects that even though the corona restrictions were removed, many may still be a little more closed off after them. It hasn't been very easy to go anywhere, especially alone.

“I bet that if a young person wants to go to a restaurant to eat, the threshold to go alone is quite high compared to going with a friend.”

Prättälä encourages young people to find like-minded hobby and activity clubs by any means. Finding one makes life richer. Will go, do, see and experience.

“Yes, I've missed so many skating sessions or tennis sessions too, when I didn't know who I could have gone with. If I had dared to go and do these things, it would have definitely made my mood much more positive,” believes Prättälä.