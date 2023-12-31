HS Turku | Akseli Kouki is only 26 years old, but he already has an incredible CV

26-year-old Akseli Kouki is an actor, director and screenwriter. Now he is involved in the production of the new Vares series for the first time with his father Mikko Kouk.

He has acted In The Unknown Soldier and popular Beatin the series. He has studied in Ireland and created a career in Chile.

Akseli Kouki has reached the age of 26 a lot. Now he walks with sure steps on Turku's library bridge. In the background, the machinery of the production group assembles Crow-the last shooting session of the series. At the point Vares is running on the library bridge and someone is chasing him.

Kouki is both an actor and co-writer in the new series. At the same time, he collaborates with his father, an actor, for the first time Mikko Koukin with.

Akseli Kouki is an open-minded young man who thinks a lot about life and dreams big.

When he speaks, the atmosphere calms down. When talking about his work and people, he lights up. He seems strong and confident for his age.

Work is a passion for Kouki: when talking about acting, he uses the verb rakastaa.

“I have an absolutely insane hunger to do.”

Turku-born actor, director and screenwriter.

Born in 1997.

Currently lives in Helsinki.

Studied in Ireland, graduated as an actor in 2019.

Worked in both Finnish and international projects.

Among other things, the year 2017 is known Unknown Soldier from the movie Salona and Beat– drama series as Santeri Valkjärvi.

Kouk's parents are writer, verbal arts instructor and University of Turku creative writing teacher Niina Repo, and actor, director and artistic director of Turku City Theater Mikko Kouki.

Large the audience remembers Kouk Beat– series Santeri Valkjärvi, but the young actor wants to remind you that he has been in big projects before.

In 2016, at the age of 18, Kouki ran amok alongside numerous professional actors in the woods of an audition camp. In the end, he was chosen for the role of Salo.

“About the unknown soldier it all actually started. I went to Kerttuli high school when my friend and I decided to apply for a movie as assistants. We both ended up in a double role, assisting and acting.”

Film production has been one of the highlights of the actor's career.

“The work group spent a lot of time together, and we quickly became a small, close-knit family.”

Job In The Unknown Soldier was also an impetus for Kouki that he could become an actor after all.

According to Akseli Kouk, acting requires teamwork, perseverance and patience.

As a child Kouki had not particularly thought about a career as an actor. It would have been natural for a young man who had been playing ice hockey all his life to end up in a sports career.

Akseli Kouki says that her father and mother have never pushed her into the creative field. Still, he has always received support for all his choices.

“However, it has not been possible to avoid the theater world. All projects have been present at home in some way. I have many memories of being at the theater with my father, but I still didn't grow up doing theater.”

Father and son have had numerous discussions about acting.

“The best thing is when you notice that these days our calls are reciprocal: I call dad and dad calls me. We reflect on acting, directing, everything we do.”

Now they have finally ended up acting in the same series as well.

“ “I have realized that I am part of some kind of theater tradition.”

In place as an actress, Akseli Kouki has only had to defend herself a little. He doesn't feel that he was ever “just Miko's son”.

“Sometimes I'm assumed to be like my father or my mother. My personality and the way I act are sensitive to what either of my parents are like.”

According to Kouk, it's wonderful to be able to collaborate with your own parents – it has brought them closer and united them.

“I have realized that I am part of some kind of theater tradition. I've learned to breathe this world since I was little.”

Akseli (left) and Mikko Kouki are father and son, with whom the story slips and the gaps between the lines are filled with laughter.

Hooked knew early on that studying abroad and focusing on international projects could be good solutions, “his own thing”.

After high school, he first went to work in Chile and then to study acting in Ireland. After two years of studying, he returned to Finland.

The doors of Teatterikorkeakoulu (Teak) have not opened for the young actor, but that has not become an obstacle. Kouki does not feel that negative decisions have ever caused a strong backlash.

He says that everyone has opinions about art. You have to learn to listen and filter them.

“Nonetheless, I have received a lot of positive feedback about who I am and what I do. In Teak, they seemed to say somehow that you are in a good mood, come again next year.”

“ “I have sometimes found myself in a coffin I built during a nap.”

Hooked states that in acting work you have to tolerate uncertainty: when you've been busy at first, the calendar might be completely empty the next moment.

“In those situations, you understand that this choice of field means that the work comes in periods and you have to be active yourself – waiting in the dark is not worth it.”

This realization led to a turning point in Kouk's career: in 2020, he ended up touring Finland Young soldiers – genuine letters from the front – with a theater monologue. It was performed Väinö Linnan In the 100th anniversary year, for example in schools.

The tour required effort, waking up at five in the morning and a lot of boards. From the boards, Kouki built a coffin on each stage. The days were long and full of work, and there was always no time or space for recovery.

“I have sometimes found myself in a coffin I built during a nap.”

Hooked has also found himself in another monologue, Antti Röngän Feet in the air – from a work that tells about school bullying. It has been the most challenging production of Akseli Kouk's career.

“A monologue in front of middle schoolers is always just as exciting. However, I'm already old enough that I no longer know the world of middle and upperclassmen, although I remember what it felt like to be that age.”

He finds it particularly challenging that he had to act week after week for an audience that did not come to see the show of their own free will.

“ “I realized that I don't have to apologize for anything on stage.”

The monologue was the piece that actually taught Kouki the most about acting.

“When the main character of the work, Aaro, comes on stage and says out loud that he loves himself, I realized that I don't have to apologize for anything on stage. That I can just let go.”

Second educational work has been Beat-series. According to Kouk, making the series has been “a different kind of apprenticeship.”

When talking about the series, he gets serious. Not because acting in the series is not fun, but because as an actor, he would like to survive even the tight shooting pace with honor.

“In a heartbeat work is done at a fast pace. I often felt like, damn it, I could do better.”

The series made the young actor think about whether he can be at his best even in the dark of November and whether he can get enough out of himself in a tight schedule.

“Fortunately, I was able to prove to myself my development in the current one Aku Lohimiehen Conflictin the action series. I felt like this was the first project where I was really a professional. I had taken a step forward.”

Akseli Kouki feels that compassion is the core of an actor's work, and it helps in all roles.

When Kouki reflects on his career as an actor and screenwriter, he mentions his age.

As a young professional, you have to accept all opportunities, network and be involved in many things. In addition, you have to learn to tolerate uncertainty. It creates recognition and success.

“You have to be open to different jobs. If you want to do it, you just have to do it.”

Akseli Kouki is currently enjoying a new conquest of territory as a screenwriter. He is still a beginner at it and strongly feels that the various role performances as an actor have made his work as a screenwriter possible.

“Second job Crow– as the screenwriter of the series, it started from the fact that I sent the main screenwriter A fairy tale for Rasila sample texts from the six-part youth series. Rasila commented on it and went to see it Feet in the air – my presentation and liked it. A year ago he contacted me, and now here we are.”

Hooked says that scriptwriting is easy for him: he often sees scenes from plays, films and series as well as situations between people as scripts, i.e. scripted scenes. For him, the finished production is the totality of these scripts.

“Writing is tricky. When you explore the world, you can notice and choose very specific points and create very specific moments from original works.”

“ “It wouldn't be easy to get involved in a work with a hateful message.”

The crow jumping into the world was natural for Kouki and felt meaningful.

“It was wonderful to write on familiar streets and locations. I know my hometown and I know the people. Now the story could be built around familiarity.”

In addition to writing scripts, Akseli Kouki acts In Varese Glädi, who appears in an episode he wrote himself. Glädi is an unstable drug dealer, whom Kouki calls a typical character of the Vares world.

“Every time you get a text in front of you, you wonder who wrote this,” he says and laughs.

Then Kouki gets serious. We discuss what a young actor and screenwriter would never be willing to do – where is the line?

“Here I would start from where the responsibility and morality of art go. Even though I'm interested in taboos and breaking boundaries, it wouldn't be easy to get involved in a piece with a hateful message.”

Loose and provocative satire would also not attract Kouki. He must also believe in the message of the work and feel that he would be the best author or actor for it.

“I feel that I would not be the best possible person to write, for example, a script that concerns a minority that I myself do not belong to.”

Akseli Kouki hopes that the work he does can influence people.

Hooked wants to look ahead and has several dreams. The biggest job dream would be to be able to make impressive art in many formats.

“I would hope that the theater I make would influence people. I wish I could manage to get involved in something that would raise us to be compassionate towards each other.”

According to the young professional, compassion is the core of an actor's work. It helps in all roles.

As his own life's dreams, he names everything that makes him happy in everyday life: long walks in Helsinki's Central Park, good food and Champions League round nights, when you can stop and just watch TV.

He would like to see a lot and learn new things.

“It feels like everything is just at the beginning, even though I've already been able to do and experience a lot.”