HS Turku Airiston Helme’s money laundering suspicion drops – Seizures of more than three million euros cleared

Central Criminal Police According to Based on the legal aid response received by the police, the police have no grounds to continue to investigate the suspected money laundering crime and the confiscated property will be returned.

The suspicions related to Airiston Helmi came to the attention of the public in September 2018, when the police, together with other authorities, conducted a high-profile search of the Turku archipelago and the mainland.

Police have suggested that seizures related to the company be lifted on suspicion of money laundering. EUR 3.5 million in cash has been seized in a suspected money laundering operation.

The district court of Southwest Finland lifted the seizure of one person on Wednesday. For the other two, the case is pending.

The case has been investigated on suspicion of aggravated money laundering. Police intend to show the prosecutor by restricting the termination of the preliminary investigation.

“The pre-trial investigation has been exceptionally long and internationally extensive. The duration of the investigation has been affected by large-scale data seizures and requests for legal and administrative assistance in more than 20 countries. Extensive co-operation has been established with domestic and international authorities during the preliminary investigation, ”says the Central Criminal Police Criminal Inspector Tomi Taskila.

Its instead, part of the rest of the pre-trial investigation related to Airiston Pearl has already been completed and moved to prosecution.

Twelve people are suspected of crimes in the tax fraud branch under investigation. The company is suspected of using undeclared labor and thus avoiding taxes and earnings-related pension insurance premiums totaling approximately EUR 2.85 million.

