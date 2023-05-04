HS Turku | According to the police, the “explosive device” thrown at the Russian consulate is actually a beer bottle: Report to the police about football fans

According to Russian media, an “explosive audio device” was thrown into the yard of its Åland consulate. According to the police, it was a beer bottle. Ålands radio says that a report has been made to the police about football fans.

Russian The Åland consulate was vandalized late Sunday evening, the police informs. According to the police, the consulate’s mailbox and window glass were damaged in the attack.

According to the police, someone tore the consulate’s mailbox off its stand and a beer bottle was thrown at the window with the result that the window broke.

The police immediately went to the scene and searched for suspicious persons in the surrounding area. The police are investigating the case as an ordinary act of damage, says the police chief Johan Pawli.

Åland Radio said Thursday afternoon that police have received a report of possible suspects. According to the informant, it would have been football fans. The police are now planning to increase surveillance around the consulate during football matches.

A match between IFK Mariehamn and Kuopio Palloseura Kups was played on May Day in Mariehamn.

The case took on international proportions already on Wednesday, when the Russian state news agency Tass told about the case. According to Tass, a group of people would have thrown an “explosive sound device” on the territory of the consulate, and it would have endangered the life and health of the diplomatic mission.

So far, the police’s information is at odds with what the Russian media has told.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) told Iltalehti on Wednesday that Russia has sent a note to Finland about the incident. According to Tassi, the note requires Finland to take measures to protect the consulate.

in Mariehamn the consulate located in Åland supervises the implementation of the demilitarization of Åland. According to the agreement made after the Winter War, Russia has the right to have its own consular office on the Åland islands. In addition to the usual consular duties, its competence includes monitoring that the demilitarization of the Åland Islands is observed.

The agreement remained in force in 1992, when Finland and Russia agreed on the agreements that remained in force after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

