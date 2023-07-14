HS Turku | About 30 people live in the southernmost place of residence in Finland in the middle of the sea – Now a third of them fear losing their home

Some of the rental apartments on Utö island are being sold. 11 people currently live in the houses for sale, or about a third of the island’s year-round residents.

At work it is feared that year-round life on the island will cease.

Utö is the southernmost inhabited place in Finland even in winter. About 30 people live there permanently, and the island has a primary school and a shop open all year round.

Now some are worried that all of this is at stake, as some of the island’s rental properties are being sold.

Before Midsummer Ilkka Lähteenmäki and a short notice appeared in the mailboxes of six other tenant families. The messages revealed that a decision will be made on the sale of rental apartments as rented at the upcoming meeting of the home district association.

Lähteenmäki moved to the island of Utö eight years ago and has had a good time on the island. He had applied for a rental apartment on the island years before.

Apartments for rent is owned by Öjar Utveckling, a limited company of the Utö home district association.

The tenants hoped that the sale decision would be postponed until next summer and that the issue could still be discussed. HS Turku has seen the proposal prepared by the tenants, which highlights their concerns: among other things, how to guarantee that the island remains inhabited all year round, how to ensure a functioning infrastructure, what about services such as schools and shops.

“The proposal was supported, but the chairman of the meeting moved directly to the vote, where the only options were whether to sell the apartments or not,” says Lähteenmäki.

“Our proposal was not discussed at the meeting at all,” states Lähteenmäki.

At the same meeting, it was decided to sell the apartments. A total of 11 people live in the apartments for sale today.

According to Lähteenmäki, at least some of the tenants would also have been ready to discuss the rent level.

HS asked the chairman of the home district association From Emilia Grüssner from a paper that some of the tenants had prepared together.

“I’ve seen it, but it hasn’t come as an official presentation that this kind of thing should be discussed at the meeting,” he says.

Grüssner says that selling the apartments was already discussed at the association’s meeting last year. According to him, the issues brought up by the tenants were considered and selling was the solution that was reached.

“ “The sale of the apartments takes place at an auction, in which only members of the home region association can participate”

Lähteenmäki feels that the sale of the apartments has been prepared in secret.

“It’s also quite strange that the apartments are sold by auction, in which only members of the home region association can participate. By doing this, it is ensured that the new owners are members of the Utö families, and the sale price may not correspond to the real value of the apartment,” says Lähteenmäki.

Only a couple of those living on rent are members of the association.

In the background of sales are, according to Emilia Grüssner, the economic reasons.

“Some of the houses for sale are protected houses that have to be maintained, and we can’t afford that,” says Grüssner.

He says that, for example, one of the houses is from the beginning of the 20th century.

Today, the limited company that owns the houses is fully owned by the Utö home district association. The background has a complex pattern.

“These lands have been owned by the villagers and they were expropriated when the Defense Forces came to the island,” says Grüssner.

Utö’s garrison was disbanded at the turn of 2005–2006. After this, the local community association and the former Korppoo municipality founded a joint-stock company, which bought several houses that were in the possession of the Defense Forces. Utton on the website reads that the limited company sold part of the buildings to the members of the association and thus the buildings were returned to the ownership of foreigners.

Is this the same idea that you want to keep the houses with outsiders?

“In a way, yes,” Grüssner says.

The association is currently not accepting new members.

“Then it’s obvious that we only join because we want to buy.”

According to Grüssner, members are not required to have foreign ancestry, but anyone can become a member.

Limited company is selling four houses with a total of seven apartments. However, there are still rental apartments on the island: the limited company owns two buildings with a total of five apartments.

Currently, about two-thirds of Utö’s year-round residents are renters. According to Lähteenmäki, the fear is that the apartments will become holiday apartments.

“After that, there are no infra operators there, and Utö slowly dies.”

He says that with the labor input of the tenants, for example, Utö’s water and wastewater supply, waste management and road maintenance have been taken care of. Lähteenmäki has himself done renovation and repair work on the island, for example painting houses and repairing doors and windows.

“It is a four and a half hour sea journey from the mainland to Utö island. If you hire a door repairman or a roofer from the mainland, it will be disproportionately expensive,” says Lähteenmäki.

Lähteenmäki says that if the year-round apartments become vacation apartments for summer residents, it will lead to the closure of the school and the trade turning into a summer trade.

“Do we Utö people want our home island to be a holiday destination or an archipelago village where we live all year round?” Lähteenmäki says.

Emilia Grüssner states that it is impossible to say at this stage how the sale will affect the vitality of the island.

“But we don’t think that this would lead to the island not having people in the winter and, for example, the store would be closed. Houses are sold and the owner changes, but we don’t know what the new owners will do. Maybe some will continue this rental business. Maybe new people will move there,” says Grüssner.

