HS Turku | A young and inexperienced lieutenant led a small Finnish force against Soviet soldiers – This was the battle on Finland’s most famous lighthouse island

At the beginning of the Continuation War, an extraordinary battle took place on the Bengtskär lighthouse island and eventually on the lighthouse itself. The novelty book brings together the events of the battle.

Continuation War began on June 25, 1941 in a special situation. Soviet troops were in the middle of Finnish territories, because the Soviet Union had Hankoniemi, which was handed over after the winter war, at its disposal.

The situation was dangerous for the Finns, because from the Russian naval base in Hanko it was possible to proceed, for example, to Helsinki. On the other hand, there were several islands in the vicinity of Hanko, from which the Finns could direct the concentration of the Örö island artillery to Hanko.