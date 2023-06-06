HS Turku | A woman from Turku encountered a shocking sight in her yard: A water bird had suffocated in plastic garbage

The tent was tangled in the trash and dead. The animal was hanging outside the tent with a plastic cord around its neck.

From Turku Pirjo Huttunen the sauna trip took a terrible turn last Friday. From the window of the garden sauna on the island of Hirvensalo, you could see a TV strangled with a plastic cord. The animal was hanging on a string outside the tent pole.

“The sight was shocking, just like from a horror movie. I went to see if the TV was still alive, but it really wasn’t.”

Huttunen says that his spouse struggled to get the lifeless TV out. A small bundle of plastic string was found in the bin. There were no eggs or chicks in the nest.

“In the past few years, TV has come to watch Pöntö. We have been waiting to see if it would come to nest. I don’t know if this tent was on a research trip or making a nest,” says Huttunen.

Huttunen describes the string that became the tent’s fate as looking like a thin packing string. He thinks that the collection could have ended up in the barn with, for example, a harrier that had nested there before. Sometimes a squirrel has also visited the pond.

Telkä’s death saddens Huttus.

“I’m a really animal-loving person. This is really shocking. What touched me the most was that the bird has perished in the debris left by humans,” says Huttunen.

Ornithology of Turku a bird enthusiast who belongs to the association’s conservation group Esko Gustafsson considers the fate of the television to be unfortunate, but rather rare.

“I’m betting that strangulation is much less common than fishing line or plastic string getting wrapped around a bird’s leg or wing.”

However, debris entangled in a leg or a wing can be fatal.

“It just means a slower death. Birds can live a relatively long time, even with a line on their leg. However, such birds get less food and slowly die,” says Gustafsson.

Garbage in the nest poses a danger, especially to the chicks. If chicks become entangled in litter, it can affect their development and lead to death.

“For decades, observations have been reported that chicks get tangled in something in the nest and their development goes wrong. For example, the wing never opens or the leg grows properly,” says Gustafsson.

According to him, the entanglement of both adult birds and chicks in garbage is a real problem.

“However, I don’t think it will affect bird populations in Finland,” says Gustafsson.

He points out that in other parts of the world the garbage problem is more significant and affects at least ocean bird populations.

Garbage can also end up in the birds’ stomachs and cause death.

In addition, the wrong kind of birdhouses can be death traps.

“I’ve once seen a televsion that died on the ground. It hadn’t made it out of the box. The front wall was probably too slippery,” says Gustafsson.

The birds and their chicks use their claws to climb out along the inner surface of the front wall of the coop. If the claws do not get a grip, the bird is easily stuck.

Telkkä is a small diver belonging to ducks. It eats crustaceans, insects and molluscs. The tent’s nest is usually in a natural hole or a man-made nest. The female lays 6–11 blue-green eggs in April–May. A flapping sound can be heard from the wings of the flying tent. The tern is a common bird almost throughout Finland. It thrives in small ponds, large lakes and seascapes. Sources: Riistakeskus, Birdlife Finland

