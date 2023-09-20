HS Turku | A unique hotel is a minimalist’s nightmare, but many return there again and again – “We are suitably homemade”

Each room of Turku’s Park Hotel is spaciously furnished. Over the course of more than 30 years, the handprint of the owner couple has attracted wedding couples as well as fortune tellers and the president as guests.

“This at least the hotel doesn’t leave anyone cold!”

Director of Turku’s Park Hotel Eva Dziedzic knows what he’s talking about. You certainly won’t find another one like it.

When you enter Jugendtalo, you may feel a bit nervous. The walls are bursting with historical portraits, pennants and dishes. There are pictures of Finnish presidents and famous hotel guests, such as From Jörn Donner.

“If you have a very minimalist taste, the place can feel oppressive. However, most of our visitors say that it’s fun when you don’t have to look at just the walls,” says Eva Dziedzic.

Although the Art Nouveau house, which is more than a hundred years old, is located in the center of Turku, it is peaceful and quiet in the shade of the Park Hotel’s garden.

Guests in their thirties have described Park Hotel as feeling like grandma: the atmosphere is homely and warm.

He has been running the Park Hotel with her husband Zbigniew Dziedzic with over 30 years.

Before them, the interior of the hotel was reduced. However, it was clear to the couple from the beginning that each room would be decorated with a special theme – not a standard one.

“This is a house over a hundred years old, and we want to emphasize the age with old props,” says Eva Dziedzic.

Zbigniew Dziedzic is a collector of antiques and is responsible for the interior of the hotel. The decorations change as he finds new ones.

Only the architect is permanently on the walls Alexander Nyström the original house drawings and the recognitions received by Park Hotel.

Turku’s first boutique hotel, i.e. a small hotel with an intimate atmosphere.

Operated since 1984.

Eva and Zbigniew Dziedzic have managed the hotel since 1991. The couple owns the property, and another company rents the premises for hotel operations.

Eva Dziedzic owns the hotel company together with her son Saul Paavola and his children.

Mr Dziedzic is also a passionate history buff. At home, he has even more stuff than at the hotel, such as money, stamp and medal collections.

The couple once decided to clean up the interior of the hotel. The reception of the customers was overwhelming.

“We immediately received horrified comments. The guests wanted the objects back on the walls,” says Eva Dziedzic and laughs.

One thing has been part of the furnishing of rooms since the 1980s: a bag of fruit salt for heartburn sits on the mirror shelf in every bathroom. They say they won’t give up.

Samarin fruit salt is included in the equipment of every room.

“If the customer doesn’t know about our hotel, I ask what kind of color scheme he likes – would a blue, green or pink room suit him”, says Eva Dziedzic.

Nearly half of Park Hotel’s guests are regular customers. Many always want the same room.

For example, when a fortune teller visits Turku, he receives clients in a certain hotel room.

“Once a fortune teller tried another room, but according to him there was no good spirit there,” says Eva Dziedzic.

The warm, pink room is a favorite of wedding couples. In one weekend, no less than thirteen bridal couples stayed at the hotel.

Tapio Kilpi (left) and Jorma Saarinen start their coffee time. A group of friends consisting of musicians have coffee in the Art Nouveau hall of the Park Hotel every Tuesday.

The hotel for a long time the attraction was the parrot Jaakko, who whistled on Zbigniew Dziedzic’s shoulder Beethoven’s A symphony of fate.

“Jaakko was specifically my husband’s bird. It was jealous of me,” Eva Dziedzic recalls.

The bird died in 2018. It is buried in the hotel’s garden.

For almost 30 years, Park Hotel's customers have been greeted by the parrot Jako, or Jaakko. The Dziedzic family's beloved pet died five years ago. It is buried in the hotel yard.

Most of the rooms have a bathtub. “Today, people want everyday luxury,” says Eva Dziedzic.

Park Hotel the building has decorated the corner of Turku’s Puolalanpuisto since 1902, when the English shipyard manager John Edward Eager built it as his private villa.

In the years 1956–1982, the Turku Marttayhdisten economic school operated in the property. In the early 1980s, the founder of Hesburger Heikki Salmela bought the place and turned it into a hotel.

Eva Dziedzic, who had worked for a long time in the hotel and restaurant industry, became the manager. He had already received a spark of his own hotel at a young age when he worked for a summer at the Grand Hotel Saltsjöbaden in the Stockholm archipelago.

In 1988, the then owner of Park Hotel was in financial difficulties. Dziedzic decided to save the hotel: he rented the premises and in 1991 bought the place with his spouse.

Timo Koivusalo’s film Pelle Hermanni (2022) was filmed in the hotel. The jungle scene was also filmed in the yard, because it was pouring rain in the botanical garden of the University of Turku on the day of filming.

The biggest room in the hotel, the “bridal suite”, used to have a water bed and an aquarium. The interior changes depending on what kind of objects antiquities enthusiast Zbigniew Dziedzic finds.

Zbigniew Dziedzic is from Poland. He is a musician by profession and toured the Nordic countries a lot in the 1970s.

When his band arrived in Finland, they were not even allowed to play in a Tampere hotel because of the musicians’ strike. In the end, the callers ended up at Kustav’s Merimotel, run by Eva.

It’s almost 50 years since the Kustavin gig, and Zbigniew Dziedzic is still on the same journey.

When the couple started running the Park Hotel, its grounds were not particularly well maintained. Zbigniew Dziedzic wanted the garden to flourish.

Even the hotel’s 20 rooms had enough to maintain, and the family business tried to save on expenses.

“Little by little, I became a janitor,” says Dziedzic.

Today, the hotel yard is bursting with greenery.

The harvest of plum and pear trees is huge this fall. The grapes growing on the wall of the front yard have been tasted by many hotel guests, including the president Tarja Halonen.

Eva Dziedzic’s son Saul Paavola (right) is the CEO of Park Hotel. Paavola’s children are also involved in the family business.

by Eva Dziedzic son Saul Paavola is the CEO of Park Hotel.

“Saul has said that this can never become a proper business when the hotel’s capacity is limited. On the other hand, smallness is our trump card”, reflects Eva Dziedzic.

The staff in the small hotel is eight – plus Mr. and Mrs. Dziedzic.

“We don’t get paid. We are planers everywhere.”

The couple lives next door across the street. There isn’t a day that goes by when they aren’t busy with something at the hotel.

“There are no retirement plans of any kind.”

Although Park Hotel has a good summer behind it, the traces of the corona pandemic will be visible in the business for a long time. When most of the commuters have left, the bookings for early autumn weekdays look bad.

However, Park Hotel has an established visitor base. Today, most of them are more acquaintances and friends than mere strangers.

“We get a lot of good feedback. We are an exceptional hotel built with love. This is fitting homemade“, summarizes Eva Dziedzic.