HS Turku | A “terrible-smelling” monster suddenly swallowed a street underground in Turku: “This kind of bigger mess has come”

An old well was found under the asphalt, the existence of which no one knew. There is no idea of ​​the age or purpose of the old well. The collapse surprised the maintenance company.

To Turku a gaping hole appeared in the street on Thursday. The pothole that swallowed the asphalt almost cut off the bike path in Turku Pansio. On Thursday, people wondered about the pit, among other things, in Pansion’s Facebook group. Be the first to report on it Turku Sanomat.

The person who reported the hole to Facebook Pirjo Jähi says that the hole with a diameter of about a meter seemed deep and at its bottom there was a “terrible-smelling muck”. Sortuma is located at the intersection of Pernontie and Laivatuinskatu.

Jähi had called the emergency center on Thursday. However, in the afternoon, workers from the maintenance company of the city of Turku, Kuntec, arrived and fenced off the mountain.

CEO of Kuntec Harri Kaunisto now says that in more detailed investigations, the cause of the pit was revealed to be an old well. On Friday, Kuntec carried out excavations at the site, where well structures were found underground.

“The well is sometimes mistakenly left under the road bed. The old wooden manhole cover has rotted and then fell off,” says Kaunisto.

He says he doesn’t know how old the well is. He also couldn’t judge whether it was once dug for dirt, rain, or perhaps even household water. According to Kaunisto, Kuntec did not investigate the structure of the well in more detail.

“We dug pretty deep,” he says.

Pirjo Jähi says that he has lived in Pansio for more than 20 years, and he does not remember ever seeing a well there. Based on the smell, he suspects it’s a sewer.

“At least it smelled like a sewer, yhhhh.”

According to Kaunisto, the well has probably caused the ground to sink in the past. Asphalt has been patched in the same spot before.

“Now it’s just become such a bigger mess.”

According to Kaunisto, on Friday, Kuntec made a plan with the city of Turku to repair the pothole. The trench is filled with gravel and asphalted again.

