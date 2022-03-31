HS Turku A serial fire burner kept a home screen in his friend’s detached house – After the buyers left, he set the house on fire

The court sentenced the man to community service.

Turku The Court of Appeal has upheld the judgment of the District Court of Southwest Finland, which orders a 40-year-old man to commit serious misconduct in community service.

The series of events that led to the verdict began in the municipality of Aura in November 2019. A friend of a 40-year-old man, disabled in 1968, was selling his detached house.

The woman had arranged two screens for the day and she asked her friend to help with the screens. The man was supposed to open the doors and help clean the house. The woman did not enter the house herself.

The two couples who took part in the screen left after about an hour, after which the woman took her friend to eat.

It later emerged that the man had been drinking 18 cans of beer before the screens. The woman had asked in advance that the man would not be drunk or smoke inside.

When the duo were leaving the house after eating, the woman still asked the man to get some water. As the man came back from inside, the woman noticed flames from the house window.

As the woman marveled at the flames, the man stated at least three times that at least he could not be blamed.

The man went back inside. The woman called the emergency center and drove to the neighbor. The man next door took the spare key from the woman and used them to enter the house.

The woman’s friend walked out of the house at the same time.

Neighbour found that the living room had been piled up in the corner of the couch. The pile was in the open flames, and the flames rose to a height of one and a half meters. A neighbor tried to put out the fire, but it produced so much smoke that he had to give up trying.

At the same time, the sound of fire trucks was already being heard. The neighbor walked out and noticed that the woman’s friend was standing quiet in the yard.

During the pre-trial investigation, the woman’s friend admitted that she had caused damage to her friend’s building through her conduct. However, he said the fire was accidentally ignited by his tobacco.

It turned out that he had committed several similar injuries.

In all cases, it was a question of lighting another property with tobacco or lighter fluid. The man was also drunk in his previous actions.

The fire caused damage to the apartment of about 10,000 euros. In addition to the obligation to pay compensation, the man received an eight-month absolute prison sentence, which was commuted to 233 hours of community service.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.