HS Turku | A sea of ​​flames engulfed a two-hundred-year-old conservation site: “A terrible incident”

A protected 19th-century wooden house was badly destroyed in a nighttime fire in Turku. According to the researcher, the loss is great.

At night The old wooden house that burned down in Turku was protected.

It was a valuable building in terms of cultural history and cityscape.

“This is a big loss,” says a researcher at the Turku Museum Center Nora Gherghel.

He is dismayed by the fate of the house. The wooden house was dilapidated and empty. According to the fire department’s assessment, the house is beyond repair after the fire.

According to Ghergheli, the city had tried to get the owner to repair the house, for example by means of zoning and finally by threatening fines.

“All in all, this is a really outrageous case,” says Gherghel.

In addition to the burnt house, the same property also includes a wooden building next to it on Linnankatu. According to Ghergheli, in 2013, the city gave permission to demolish the old yard buildings in the courtyard of the wooden houses out of the way for new construction.

“The intention was that these old empire-style wooden houses will be renovated and there will be additional construction behind them. In this way, efforts were made to make the renovation of old houses profitable. Now the new buildings have been completed, but the old ones have not been repaired,” says Gherghel.

The fire site is located at the corner of Linnankatu and Fleminginkatu.

Sunburned the house is located near the port of Turku. Nearby are Turku Castle, the Suomen Joutsen museum ship and the Forum Marinum museum.

The house was built in several parts. The oldest part was already built in 1828.

“It was replaced by a wider-bodied extension in the 1880s. The oldest surviving part was from 1834. Of course, old building materials could have been used in the extension,” says Gherghel.

Among other things, the widow of a pilot has lived in the house. There has also been a master blacksmith’s workshop on the plot.

It is indicated in the site plan that the building in question or its part may not be demolished, and no repair or alteration work may be carried out in it that would spoil the style of the facades or the basic shape of the water roof.

The plan also stipulates that load-bearing structures and the original solid interior must be preserved during repairs and alterations.

A kindergarten could have been placed in the building.

“Such wooden houses from the 19th century are becoming rare. Of course, there are some left, but there could be more,” says Gherghel.

According to him, there are approximately 100–200 wooden residential buildings left in the Turku grid area from the 19th century. The largest concentration is in Luostarinmäki.

The fate of old wooden houses speaks volumes in Turku. For example, the fate of the wooden houses on the Österblad plot is open.

Police suspects the nighttime fire in the wooden house to have been set on purpose and investigates the incident as vandalism.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The rescue service received information about the fire a little after midnight on Thursday. About 30 units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

The walls and part of the roof remained standing.