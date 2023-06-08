HS Turku | A robot boat will soon be sailing in the archipelago, but the rules are unclear – “Who is responsible if an accident happens?”

The robot boat developed by Turku AMK can be controlled remotely. Next year, the ship should already drive completely independently.

“Here sail the future of water transport”, reads on the side of the boat in Ruissalo Pursiseuraranta, Turku. The boat doesn’t look futuristic, even though it contains technology that is supposed to revolutionize shipping.

The working boat Salama is a test vessel for autonomous transport developed by the Turku University of Applied Sciences. This “robot boat” sets off on Thursday and travels around the Turku archipelago throughout the summer. The purpose is to collect data for artificial intelligence, which, for example, companies in the region can use to develop autonomous shipping.

At first, the boat moves as usual by turning the rudder with human power, but from August it is planned to be controlled remotely from AMK’s Kupitta campus.

According to the law, there must also be a person in the boat, but this person’s task on board Salama is mainly to untie the ropes, as everything from starting the engines to steering is handled remotely.

In the summer of 2024, the intention is to already test self-steering.

Turku AMK’s Juha Kalliovaara (left) and Jarkko Paavola (right) point out that changes to the legislation are needed so that autonomous water transport is possible in the future.

Autonomous traffic test vessels have been seen before, but AMK’s vessel is the first non-commercial robot boat. It is also Finland’s first vessel registered as a work boat with electric motors.

“This is completely unique in Finland and arouses interest in the world as well”, the head of the research group of Turku Academy of Medical Sciences Jarkko Paavola anneal.

The seven-meter-long and three-meter-wide aluminum boat is equipped with various cameras and sensors that can be used to control it remotely.

“Sensors work in different weather conditions. By combining the sensor data, a reliable picture is obtained that there is, for example, a floating object in front that needs to be dodged. A thermal camera can, for example, identify a person in the water”, the leading expert of Turku AMK Juha Kalliovaara describes.

AMK’s test vessel is named eM/S Salama. In the background M/S Viking Grace.

Homing maritime transport would be technically possible already, but the problems are in regulation, which, according to Paavola and Kalliovaara, has not kept up with developments.

“Who is responsible if an accident occurs?” Paavola gives an example of the questions to be solved.

Kalliovaara adds that the problem is also a situation where there are autonomous and human-controlled ships on the water at the same time.

“The regulation is not clear enough. For example, dodging rules need to be developed,” says Kalliovaara.

Robot boats that rely on artificial intelligence are safe, Paavola assures.

“Most of the mistakes that happen at sea are caused by humans. The computer doesn’t get tired and it doesn’t browse the mobile phone.”

Autonomous boats can also be optimized to drive in an environmentally friendly way.

Finland is a pioneer in the development of autonomous shipping, and Turku is a suitable area for testing robot boats.

“If something works in the Turku archipelago, it will certainly work elsewhere,” Paavola points out.

AMK has received a donation of various sensors worth more than one million euros. The image from those and various cameras is sent wirelessly via a 5G connection to the remote control center, from where the boat can be controlled.

First autonomous systems would be introduced on cargo ships. However, the fact that the ship travels independently does not mean that there is no crew involved.

“Unmanned and autonomous ship must be distinguished from each other. The vessel can be autonomous, but there can still be a person involved in maintenance work,” says Paavola.

AMK’s test vessel is also investigating how an autonomous vessel could be utilized, for example, in monitoring the state of the environment and supporting safety.

But why is the name of the ship Lightning?

“It’s Swahili and means safety,” Kalliovaara reveals.

The name also refers to the ship’s driving force, i.e. electricity.

“It’s not related to the speed of the boat,” Paavola laughs.

The boat travels at a speed of about five knots. The batteries have enough power from Turku to Nauvoo and back.

The Lightning is supposed to travel on water for the next five years and, if necessary, update the equipment as technology develops. Half a million euros have been spent on the project.

Salama is Finland’s first work boat powered by an electric motor.

Do you want more reading from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.