HS Turku | A remote parking lot in a field in Turku may soon attract world stars to Finland – Festival promoter reveals his wild plans

Knotfest, which starts on Friday, will test whether the Artukainen field could function as a venue for future major events. Turku’s summer super weekend is at hand.

In Turku no less than three festivals are organized at the same time during the weekend. Knotfest roars in front of Turkuhalli, Aura Fest dances in Kupittaanpuisto and Suuret Oluet – Pienet Panimot quenches thirst in Mannerheiminpuisto.

A total of 45,000 visitors are expected for the Knotfest organized on Friday and Saturday. Among others, Slipknot, Nightwish, Lamb of God and Bring Me the Horizon will perform at the festival.

Knotfest is a heavy music festival organized by the American metal giant Slipknot, which has toured major cities around the world. This year, in addition to Turku, the festival will be seen in North America, Germany, Chile and Brazil.

Originally, Slipknot was supposed to perform in Turku in their own concert in 2021. Pandemia canceled the concert, which eventually expanded into a festival.

“Slipknot’s organization was so satisfied with its current ticket sales that they suggested that the Nordics’ first Knotfest could be held in Turku. The fact that we get such a well-known brand event in Turku is a lottery win”, promoter of Sunborn Live, which is responsible for Knotfest’s local arrangements Pietu Sepponen treats

Although Slipknot is only one of the festival’s numerous performers, the band is strongly visible in the event area. Sepponen says that on the spot you can visit the Slipknot museum and buy the band’s own whiskey.

Sepponen is satisfied with the event’s ticket sales.

“We expect more than 15,000 visitors on Friday. Almost 30,000 tickets have been sold for Saturdays, which is the maximum number in the region with these arrangements.”

The festival the venue Artukainen field is better known for its purpose of use as Turkuhalli’s parking lot. No festival has been organized in the area before, but according to Seppose, it is as if it was made for large events.

“Through the old runway, we get people in through one gate, and the traffic arrangements work. This is anything but a parking lot this coming weekend.”

Turkuhalli also has its own stop, which has served in past years, for example, for the Joker’s fan trains. However, you won’t see the metal train on the weekend, but VR runs extra trains from the main train station to Helsinki at two in the morning on Sundays and Mondays.

Slipknot’s concert was supposed to be held first in the harbor of Turku, where it was advertised that a new large concert area would be completed. According to Sepponen, the size of the area would not have been sufficient for festival use, so the location had to be changed to Artukais.

Sepponen does not agree to reveal the exact location of the port, but it can be concluded from the talks that the area would have been located in the direction of Länsistamata and Turku Free Warehouse.

“You can say that those bands wouldn’t have played from the roof of a Swedish ship.”

Turku has lacked an area suitable for large concerts for a long time, Sepponen points out. The coming weekend will show whether the Artukainen field can become a permanent concert area.

Sepponen believes that there is a demand for large concerts and festivals in Turku.

“At least in terms of the metal genre. We are in a good place from the point of view of Europe. Turku is a natural place to arrive from Stockholm.”

There where metal roars in Artukainen, Kupittaanpuisto celebrates on the same days to the rhythm of urban music. Aura Fest promoter and CEO Tommi Mäki says that despite the overlap, the festival reaches its record audience and gathers a total of more than 15,000 visitors.

Promoters aren’t worried about festivals cannibalizing each other’s visitors. On the other hand, Turku’s accommodation capacity has been looking red for a long time. In addition to the three festivals, there are some corporate events on the weekend.

“If you can call a weekend a super weekend, then in terms of accommodation, this is it,” Sepponen describes.

Aura Fest is a completely K18 festival.

Aura Fest miraculously managed to avoid the restrictions caused by the pandemic, and the festival did not have to be canceled in the previous two years. Mäki believes that it is one of the reasons for the festival’s popularity.

The festival has also not suffered from the fact that it is being organized for the second time only for adults. According to Mäki, it’s not about discrimination against minors, but about the fact that in recent years more than 90 percent of the festival’s visitors were adults.

“The audience grew into an adult. Now we can remove, for example, all the serving stalls from the area.”

Knotfest is fresh in Artukainen, far from the center of Turku, but Aura Fest takes place near the center in Kupittaanpuisto.

The sounds of the Down by the pier city festival organized at the end of July disturbed the residents of the nearby area.

Mäki says that the residents of the area have been informed about the festival and noise levels are closely monitored.

“We also reduce the disturbance by adding garbage and toilets outside the area. The gigs end at half past two.”

The weekend the smallest festival takes place in Mannerheiminpuisto, where beers are tasted at the Suuret Oluet – Pienet Panimot event. The event started on Thursday and ends on Saturday. Event manager Pekka Kääräinen according to the event has started well and a total of six thousand visitors are expected.

