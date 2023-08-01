HS Turku | A police officer accidentally shot himself in the leg in Mariehamn

The policeman who shot himself in the leg was transported to Turku to receive further treatment.

Police accidentally shot himself in the leg on Monday morning at the police station in Mariehamn, tells Mariehamn police in a press release.

Those present gave first aid to the police. An ambulance was called to the scene, after which the police were transported by helicopter to Turku for further treatment.

The constable who was hit is in a stable condition.

A technical investigation was carried out on the incident. The State Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the case.