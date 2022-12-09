Friday, December 9, 2022
HS Turku | A Norwegian online grocery store starts shipping food from Vantaa to Turku homes

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Turku people’s shopping bags are filled in Vantaa.

Norwegian origin, Oda, which focuses on food online shopping, is expanding its operations to Turku and Tampere since the beginning of the year. Until now, the company has operated in Finland only in the capital region.

Oda does not manage physical markets, but only focuses on online shopping. It delivers the purchases to the customer’s home. The company has a distribution center in Vantaa. The purchases of the people of Turku and Tampere are also collected there.

CEO of Odan Finland Tobias Niemi says in the press release that in Uusimaa the company has captured about a quarter of the food home delivery market. It has been operating in Finland since the beginning of this year. In Norway, Oda is the market leader.

About 83 percent of the entire grocery trade in Finland is under the control of S-Group and Kesko. The German Lidl’s market share is just under ten percent. A slice of less than ten percent is left for smaller operators to share.

