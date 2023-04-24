HS Turku | A new tourist route is being planned for the Baltic Sea: Now we are looking for a ferry suitable for “Finnish taste”.

A new shipping route to Poland is being planned from Turku. The shipping route between Turku and Gdynia, located near Gdansk, can open as early as 2023.

Finland A cargo-oriented ship route is being planned between Turku and Gdynia in Poland, which could also be used by passengers heading to Central Europe. The port of Turku is negotiating with one shipping company about opening a route.

CEO of Turku Satama Oy Erik Söderholm however, does not agree to reveal the name of the shipping company. To a follow-up question about whether it is a Finnish or a Polish shipping company, he answers:

“Not Finnish, I can say that.”

He describes the negotiations with the shipping company as serious. Other shipping companies have also been interested in the route, but “discussions have remained on the coffee table”.

Major the challenge at the moment is finding a suitable ship. Due to the economic situation, shipping companies are not ordering new ships, and it is difficult to find a vessel in the used ship market with sufficient ice class and enough capacity for both cargo and passengers.

A suitable ship can be found in the direction of the Mediterranean, Söderholm estimates. There are plenty of cargo ships on the market, but passengers are also wanted on the route. The ship should accommodate a couple of hundred trailers and a few hundred passengers. The most ideal type of ship would be a Finnlines-style ro-ro passenger freighter.

“Finding such a ship is a bit more difficult. Finnish travelers are quite demanding, you can’t bring just any junk here,” Söderholm points out.

Söderholm says that many ships suitable for the route are currently being used as refugee hotels around the world.

The fact that the shipping company is already looking for a ship is a good sign for the realization of the route. Starting a new route is not a cheap endeavor.

“Opening such a traffic costs the shipping company a million per month,” reveals Söderholm.

Turku the port conducted a study at the University of Turku, which investigated the interest of passengers and cargo companies in the new route. Almost 9,300 respondents responded to the passenger survey carried out on the Internet, 99 percent of whom found the route an interesting option. Most of the respondents would use the route to travel to Poland or Germany, but the Czech Republic, Austria and Italy were also mentioned as possible destinations.

Based on surveys, there should be departures in each direction at least twice a week. Söderholm estimates the realistic duration of the ship journey to be 30–34 hours.

The port of Turku signed a memorandum of understanding with Gdynia for ship traffic between the cities already in 2019. Söderholm describes Gdynia as the most developing port in Poland, with a new passenger terminal and good transport connections to the rest of Poland and Central Europe.

“The route would be a competitor to traditional traffic in Germany. If you just want to go to Gdansk on vacation, the fastest way is to fly.”

Together with nearby Gdansk and Sopot, Gdynia forms a triple city with more than a million inhabitants.

Newly On the Poland route, the port of Turku could replace the gap left by Tallink-Silja’s M/S Galaxy. The Galaxy that cruised to Sweden was taken off the route in the fall of 2022 and the shipping company does not plan to return that or another ship back to the Turku line.

A summer holiday trip to Poland via Turku should not be planned for this summer. However, Söderholm does not consider it impossible that the new route could be opened in 2023.

“These are huge investments. The shipping company initially makes a loss on the route. For that you need a company with a good cash register. That’s why this is so difficult.”

