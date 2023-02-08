HS Turku | A multiple-time drunk driver managed to escape from the police in an old diesel station wagon – That’s how he got to Turku

A 31-year-old registered in Central Finland crashed in an old station wagon. Now the police are telling why he was not stopped before the center of Turku.

Police tried to stop the Turku Kaahar by blocking his way just as he arrived in the center of Turku, says the South-West Finland Police Inspectorate Stephan Sundqvist.

Last Friday, an intoxicated driver ran away from the police at breakneck speed, eventually causing, in the words of the police, a “massive crash” in the center of Turku near Auransilla.

A man born in 1992 is registered in Central Finland. He has received several sentences in the district court of Central Finland in the last decade. He has been convicted of aggravated assault, two counts of assault, and aggravated and basic drunk driving.

The man has no previous convictions in Varsinais-Suomi. According to enforcement information, the man has received at least two fines and one traffic violation fee in the last couple of years.

Perception the fast-moving car was originally obtained in Lokalahti in Uusikaupunki, from where it is about 60 kilometers by road to Turku. Among others, the mayor of Turku Minna Arve ended up wondering how it was possible that the train could not stop before the busy center of Turku.

Sundqvist is now telling HS how the events progressed.

“The situation started when we noticed a fast-moving car in Uusikaupunki. However, the speed was so fast that the police patrol that noticed the car did not have time to catch up with it and the car disappeared from sight”

Based on the report made by HS, the driver was driving a BMW 520d car. The car in question is from 2010, and it was brought to Finland four years later. The diesel-powered station wagon has 177 horsepower.

According to the vehicle information, the car has been driven more than 350,000 kilometers. It changed hands last year.

The car is prohibited from use, because its vehicle tax and insurance premium have not been paid.

For everyone Police patrols in the area of ​​Varsinais-Suomen were informed about the pursuit.

“We try to anticipate, evaluate and guess what the driver is aiming for next. The situation was very difficult,” says Sundqvist.

The police patrols received scattered observations of the car moving from Uusettakaupunki towards Turku, but the speed of the car was so high that the police simply did not have time to catch up with it.

Since it was impossible to keep up with the car, the police tried to anticipate its route and get in front of the car.

“One of the situations was such that a car ran into a police officer, Maija. But by the time Maija was able to stop and turn around, the car had disappeared from sight again. The car has gone really fast. There have been indications of 150 or 200 kilometers per hour or similar.”

When the car arrived in the center of Turku, the police had the opportunity to stop the car in the foothills of St. Michael’s Church.

The opportunity was also used.

“Kaahari slowed down because of other traffic. The police patrol made a quick decision and tried to block the curve with a police car. However, Kaahari hit a car and pushed the car away from him.”

The police car was damaged in the collision and one police officer was injured.

The 31-year-old driver is suspected of, among other things, attempted murder, as the pedestrian was in danger of being hit by the car.

Kaahari was driving at a considerable speed in the downtown area on the streets, some of which had a 30 km/h limit.

The police ask all persons who were put in danger due to the pursuit to report to the address

Driver continued his journey at high speed through the city and finally crashed into a pole at the Auransilla intersection. The driver had at least two passengers in the car.

According to Sundqvist, useful means of stopping are generally wedges or blocking, i.e. blocking the road with, for example, police cars and spiked carpet.

“All contain elements of danger and there will be damage. A spiked carpet could perhaps be thought of as the safest of these. If the car goes into a sideways skid, the driver can lose control of the car. The car often continues straight and slows down and stops somewhere.”

The extreme method is shooting at the tires. For example, it was not possible in this case.

“There must be conditions for the use of firearms for everyone in the car. Not just drivers.”

According to Sundqvist, most of the curlers stop at the police signal. Some run away hard, in which case it is often stated that you don’t go after them, but let the driver go. The idea is not to provoke a person fleeing with a police car, but to try to get, for example, the license plate up, and we’ll come back to that later. In this case, however, the police had no intention of leaving the matter alone.

“We got the impression that the sight of the police or the actions of the police did not make the driver drive hard, but he drove blindly anyway. That’s why the kaahari had to be caught by any means, but this is not always easy.”

Correction on February 8, 2023 at 7:31 a.m.: The BMW in question has 177 horsepower (130 kilowatts), not 130 horsepower as was incorrectly written in the story at first.