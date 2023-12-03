HS Turku | A movie-style police raid put all of Finland on its toes – Now the Russian millionaire is being charged

The authorities conducted an attention-grabbing home search in the Turku archipelago in September 2018. Now the Airiston gem gatherings begin. HS monitors the session on site.

Case The trial of Airisto’s pearl begins on Monday in the District Court of Varsinais-Finland.

Charges are read to several people. They concern, among other things, aggravated tax fraud, aggravated accounting crime and occupational pension insurance payment fraud.

The alleged crimes have been committed in Parain over several years.

In this so-called branch of tax fraud, the Airiston pearl company has been suspected of using undeclared labor and thus avoiding taxes and pension insurance contributions.

The pearl of Airisto is a Russian-owned company. It became public when the police, together with other authorities, conducted an attention-grabbing house search in the archipelago of the Turku region and on the mainland in 2018.

The President and Prime Minister of the Republic had been informed about the operation in advance. About 400 authorities from the Central Criminal Police, the Border Guard Service, the Defense Forces and the Protection Police participated in the home search operation.

During the search, a large number of documents, electronic storage devices and approximately EUR 3.5 million in cash were found.

Surveillance camera footage of Pavel Melnikov’s property.

Russian millionaire Pavel Melnikov was the main owner of Airisto’s pearl before the company ceased operations in Finland and was put into liquidation in 2019. Melnikov is among the defendants. The matter will be finally confirmed when the charges have been read in court on Monday.

At the time of the 2018 home search, Airiston Helme and Melnikov had several properties and entire islands in the Turku archipelago near an important deep channel. Among other things, the islands had sturdy piers, helipads and numerous surveillance cameras.

HS interviewed Melnikov in Latvia in 2019. He was asked why he has bought islands from Airisto. Melnikov said he was collecting islands. He said that he fell in love with the Turku archipelago during his sailing trips.

HS interviewed Pavel Melnikov in 2019. He said he collects islands.

Airiston another branch of investigation was also connected to the pearl.

The police investigated a suspected money laundering crime. Last year, however, the police announced the conclusion of the investigation and the return of millions of seized assets related to this suspected crime.

According to the police, there were no conditions to continue the investigation. In the preliminary investigation, no evidence was found of a possible initial crime from which criminal money was laundered.

In the investigation of the Airisto pearl case, the police made requests for official assistance to more than 20 countries. The preliminary investigation report is said to be more than 20,000 pages long.

