HS Turku | A motorcyclist crashed at a speed of 267 kilometers per hour in Paimio

The driver was temporarily banned from driving.

Motorcyclist pulled down a huge overspeed on the Turku-Helsinki highway in Paimio on Friday evening.

The driver was driving at a speed of 267 kilometers per hour in an area where the speed limit is 120 kilometers per hour, the Southwest Finland Police Department informs. The motorcyclist was temporarily banned from driving.

The Southwest Finland Police Department did not provide any additional information about the case.

Another large speeding incident also occurred in Paimio at the weekend. The van was caught by police traffic control on Saturday after driving on the same highway at a speed of 190 kilometers per hour. The driver of the van was ordered to a temporary driving ban on suspicion of grossly endangering traffic safety.

On Saturday in the early morning, the police also had a chase situation in the center of Turku. The driver ran away from the police in a car at a speed of more than a hundred kilometers per hour.

During the chase, the car crashed into a curb and its tire was damaged. According to the police, the driver is suspected of aggravated endangering traffic safety, aggravated drunk driving, drug use offense, assaulting the police and driving a vehicle without a license.