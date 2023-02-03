HS Turku | A millimeter-long nematode unmistakably reveals mold houses

Pinworms equipped with transgenes tell if there are pollutants in the indoor air. By measuring their glow, you can even determine how much mold, for example, is in the air.

Turku the university has developed a new method that can be used to assess indoor air quality using nematodes.

Caenorhabditis elegans is a millimeter-long nematode species that lives in the soil. They can be found, for example, in composts, where they play an important role in the decomposition process of biological waste.

The worm in question uses certain “good” bacteria as its food. They know how to choose their food and avoid harmful microorganisms or substances.

The University of Turku’s method makes use of this very feature. In addition, nematodes have been genetically modified to produce a green fluorescent protein when they have to either smell or taste harmful biological or chemical pollutants.

Worms start to glow when they encounter a harmful substance. The amount of shimmer can be measured using spectrometry.

“We have exposed them in the laboratory to the material collected from the mold house and they have started to glow. These can be used in the same way as mold dogs, although the worms also tell about the amount of impurities. They glow more the more harmful substances are in the air”, university lecturer Päivi Koskinen Tells about the University of Turku.

Worms exposed to black mold glow more than worms that are in a so-called clean environment.

Nematodes were exposed at the University of Turku to, for example, black and other molds collected from a mold house, volatile compounds produced by the decomposition of phthalates used in plastic carpets, and compounds from cleaning agents.

Phthalates are chemicals used as softeners for plastic carpets, which according to THL may disrupt endocrine function. Exposure to them can be linked to disorders of the reproductive system, increased body fat and breast cancer risk, insulin resistance, asthma, autism, some allergies and behavioral disorders.

According to Koskinen, nematodes cannot tell what kind of toxic compounds are in the air, but according to him, they can offer an unbiased view of the health risks of indoor air and whether it is necessary to undertake more detailed construction engineering studies.

What is special about the method is that, according to Päivi Koskinen, the worms have not given any false positive results in the studies. So there were always impurities in the sample when they started to glow.

So far, research has only been done in laboratory conditions. More research is needed, but the ultimate goal is to create a new, easy indoor air measurement technique.

“I would hope that a field test could be developed for measuring indoor air. There are many people who have symptoms, but who do not get help when their symptoms are not taken seriously.”

