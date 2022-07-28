HS Turku | A man who claims to be Salvador Dalí lives in a small archipelago – The cleaning entrepreneur turned himself into a work of art

Ted Wallin holds an exhibition in the center of Parainen, the most important work of which is himself. The exhibition also features around 80 works by Salvador Dalí.

“There I am I am almost every day, in the fourth dimension, it’s me Salvador Dalí reincarnation”, says by Ted Walla 58-year-old Paris-based real estate service and cleaning entrepreneur and art gallerist.

He has claimed for years that he is Salvador Dalí reincarnated. How serious Wallin is is up to the listener.

It is clear that when the Spanish surrealist artist, squinty-eyed and handsomely mustached Dalí passed away in 1989, Wallin’s mind was full of emotions.

He had been interested in all kinds of art for a long time and collected a wide variety of works, but Dalí had not had a special place in the man’s mind until then.

After the artist’s death, things escalated and Wallin started compulsively collecting Dalí sculptures.

“When Dalí died – or he didn’t die, he went to the fourth dimension – his soul descended to Parais. I wasn’t particularly interested in Dalí at the time, but then it turned out that Salvador was interested in me.”

In the end, Wallin had so many sculptures related to Dalì that in February 2014 he opened the only permanent Salvador Dalí private exhibition in the Nordics in the center of Parainen.

The Art Bank gallery exhibits about 80 pieces of Dalí’s different works: signed lithographs, sculptures, some original work, photographs and furniture. There is nothing particularly unique here, as the most valuable Dalí works can be found in museums around the world.

The most unique, unique work of the Parasten Art Bank is the host himself.

WALLIN could be an actor.

He throws himself into the role of Dalí’s reincarnation so seriously that visitors to the exhibition seriously wonder if Wallin is serious. The brain rattles and tries to create a situational picture that can be explained by reason, from everyday reality to alien absurdity. It won’t work right away, because Wallin’s stories don’t seem to make sense.

Words and stories drag their listeners into an unreal world where you don’t know what is true and what is not.

“Everything I say here is guaranteed perhaps true.”

“I am the only recognized reincarnation of Dalí.”

“No one but a madman can play a madman.”

“Every single person who has said I’m completely crazy is jealous in some way and can’t escape their own boring reality anywhere.”

The listener is constantly waiting for Wallin to burst out laughing in the midst of his absurd reincarnation stories.

But that doesn’t happen. That’s what’s confusing.

Surrealism means unreal things. Its atmosphere is somehow dreamlike, counterintuitive – and, to say the least, really strange.

Salvador Dalí himself is said to have stated in the 1930s, after being expelled from the group of Surrealists:

“I am surrealism.”

Undeniably, one of the most famous figures in the history of art featured all kinds of oddities in his paintings, such as ants, eggs, thin-legged elephants and women assembled from boxes.

The concept of rebirth was also familiar to the surrealist artist. His own older brother had died before Salvador was born — his name had also been Salvador. It made Dalí at least partially aware that he himself was his brother reincarnated.

REALLY Indeed, Wallin is directly at the deepest core of surrealism when he claims to be the reincarnation of Dalí.

Salvador Dalí is famous not only for his art, but also for his performative appearances in public – and, of course, for his moustache.

Parainen Art Bank is specifically about surrealism, after which many visitors to the exhibition are in awe. Surrealism is very close to people. When it succeeds in breaking narrow beliefs and norms, it is also perceived as liberating.

Wallinkaan, who grew up in the midst of art, doesn’t hate reason – otherwise he wouldn’t be a real estate maintenance entrepreneur – but he wants to stretch the limits of reason.

Wallin says that he doesn’t really think of Dalí’s role as a role at all. Surrealism is a part of himself, a creative attitude to life in which new ways of looking at the world are invented.

“This is another world for me, a place where reality cannot reach. I’m still not running away from anything. When I move from my second reality to the fourth dimension, I can also take care of the problems of the other reality there, that is, look for even better solutions to them.”

