HS Turku | A man waved a gun in a restaurant in Turku – He threatened to shoot people

The man threatened to shoot the people in the restaurant and asked for a firearm.

Police investigates the firearm incident that happened in a restaurant in Turku on Saturday evening. According to the police release, the male customer of the restaurant threatened to get a gun and shoot the people in the restaurant. One customer was also a victim of the man’s violence.

The man carried out his threat by leaving the restaurant and returning there with a firearm. However, he managed to leave the restaurant in a vehicle before the police arrived.

In the police release, it is said that the situation was threatening.

The police found the vehicle driven by the man about an hour later, stopped it and arrested the man and another person in the vehicle. A firearm was seized from the vehicle.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected firearm offence, unlawful threat and assault.

