HS Turku | A man stole a police car from the patrol that was chasing him and gassed his way – The senseless crash was recorded on video

The police left the official car running, because the car might not have started again. The court sentenced the man who stole the police car to half a year in prison.

High on drugs a man stole a police patrol car that was on duty and drove it wild for almost half an hour in Laitila on Boxing Day two years ago.

He was sentenced for his actions this month.

How did a man on amphetamines, barely able to stay on his pole, manage to steal a police car?

The series of events began before noon in Laitila, when a police patrol spotted a black Mercedes-Benz SUV that was missing the driver’s side mirror. The SUV moved uncertainly on the right side of the road.

When the driver of the SUV began to reverse into the parking lot, he noticed the police car behind him and accelerated away. The SUV was stolen and had false license plates.

The police patrol started a chase, during which the speed of the cars increased to 188 kilometers per hour. During the chase, another police patrol placed a spike mat on the road, and the SUV’s right rear tire burst into spikes.

On Eurantie, the driver of the SUV started to slow down, because the rear tire of the car was completely flat. Finally, the driver jumped out of the car and fled into the forest.

Police patrol both men gave chase. In the end, they did not catch the driver, but a police dog patrol later found him.

The police car was left in the middle of the road with the engine running and flashing lights on.

One of the police officers later testified during the interrogation that the car stopped running because he believed he could catch the fleeing man quickly.

Another reason was related to the car.

“The car’s battery is so bad that you can’t keep the car off for long periods of time without a power source,” the police said.

The police car in question was a four-year-old Skoda.

The poor condition of the police vehicle fleet came to the fore in 2019. According to the research project completed then, the cars used in field operations were getting old, and their replacement intervals were too long. For the next two years, the police received an additional allocation of ten million euros for vehicle fleet repairs.

In pursuit the officers who left assumed that the SUV was the only driver. The assumption was wrong, because when the policemen started running into the forest, another man got out of the SUV. He staggered to the police car with a cigarette in his mouth and started driving.

The man later said that stealing the car was a way for him to get out of the forest.

“There was a vehicle on the road with the door open and the engine running. I was there on a horse-fucking forest road, and there was no one to be seen anywhere. I thought I had to get back to Turku and jumped into the car and started driving,” the man described during the interrogation.

He claimed that he did not realize that he had stolen a police car, even though the car had police badges and its emergency lights were on.

The man drove the car to a speed of over 180 km/h. While driving, the man endangered the life and health of numerous other road users.

The man’s drive ended on highway 8, across which the police patrol had spread a spiked carpet. The man stopped the car before the carpet.

The driver claimed that during the arrest he received a “proper beating” from the police. According to the police, the man refused to get out of the car, so the police had to use force during the arrest.

The district court of Varsinais-Suomen sentenced a man born in 1964 in November to six months of unconditional imprisonment for stealing the use of a police car and several other crimes. The verdict is final.

