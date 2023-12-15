HS Turku | A man stabbed a stranger and beat an 86-year-old man in the center of Turku – sentenced to prison

A man born in 1995 was convicted of attempted murder, assault, unlawful threat, attempted theft and theft.

Real Finland the district court has sentenced Jere Daniel Kiilin About the attempted murder that happened in the center of Turku.

In addition to attempted murder, the man was convicted of attempted theft, theft, assault and unlawful threat.

The district court sentenced the man to three years and nine months in prison. In addition, he was ordered to pay various compensation.

Doomed stabbed an unknown man in the neck in the evening on Brahenkatu in Turku last August.

The verdict of attempted murder, assault and illegal threat came specifically from the stabbing and the events related to it.

The events started when the convict hit the man in front of him in the neck with a bladed weapon. The blade weapon was the blade of a multi-tool.

The victim fled to a nearby restaurant after the beating. The convict continued his journey to Eerikinkatu. There, he elbowed an 86-year-old man in the back of the head, who was also a stranger to him. The 86-year-old fell to the ground and momentarily lost consciousness.

After this, a nursing student intervened in the situation Paiwand Zahid. He recently told HS Turku about the events in August. Zahid caught the man who committed the violence and held him until the police arrived.

The convict had threatened Zahid by saying “you too go back to your home country or I will shoot you too”.

According to the witnesses, the convict had laughed and vented after the acts.

Condemned narcotics were found in the blood. The convict says he doesn't remember “really anything” about the stabbing incidents.

The convict denied the attempted murder, but admitted that he was guilty of aggravated assault, with or without guilt. Regarding the assault and illegal threat, the convicted person admitted his guilt, but considered that he was not guilty or less guilty.

In the same trial, he was convicted of attempted theft and theft. He denied some of the charges.

The judgment is not binding.