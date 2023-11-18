HS Turku | A man died in an apartment building fire in Turku

According to the police, the apartment suffered mostly from smoke damage, and the other apartments in the apartment building did not suffer any damage.

Man died in a fire in Turku’s Luolavuori district, says the police in their press release.

The authorities received an alert on Saturday at 19:31 about a fire in Vuorelantie. There was a fire in one apartment on the fifth floor of an eight-story apartment building. According to the police, during the rescue work, a man who lived in the apartment was found dead in the stairwell of the apartment building.

The apartment suffered mostly from smoke damage, and the other apartments in the apartment building did not suffer any damage.

The police have started an investigation and no crime is suspected in the case. The investigation has been started as a cause of death investigation.