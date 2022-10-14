HS Turku | A luxury island hidden from view was put up for sale in the Turku archipelago

Kari Lundgren from Lithuania bought her own island for her family and built a vacation paradise for her children. Now you can buy the island for yourself at auction.

For sale: a paradise island in the middle of the world’s most beautiful archipelago.

It includes: a log cabin, a sandy beach, your own lagoon and a mink acting as a park ranger.

Price: Not cheap.

The Internet Huutokaupat.com-site has a property for sale, the likes of which are rarely found. The object marketed under the title “Unique paradise island” is from Lieto Kari Lundgren’s summer cottage.

The property includes an entire island in Parain, in the middle of the Turku archipelago. The approximately 9,000 square meter island has two residential cabins and, among other things, its own sandy beach protected by a breakwater.

On Friday morning, the highest offer for the island was 7,000 euros. It’s not even close to selling price yet. Lundgren does not reveal the price reserve he has defined, but admits that it is more than 300,000 euros.

“It doesn’t come cheap,” says Lundgren.

Almost all there is land on the island built by Lundgren himself. When the Lundgren family bought the island a little over ten years ago, there was a small cabin and a pier built in the 1980s.

Originally, the Lundgrens were only looking for a “sauna place”. However, the own island became a second home for the family for years, where the children spent all their summers.

“Sometimes we used to go boating with the family. Then a sailboat was bought. But when the fourth child was born, the boat became small and the hustle became cramped.”

“So we were looking for a sauna place where we could go by boat even in the fall. Something like a small islet or similar.”

However, the family fell in love with an entire, albeit small, island called Limskärs grundet. After the trades, Kari Lundgren began, in his own words, to “hustle” on improvements to the summer place.

The man, who works as a construction entrepreneur, contracted for the island, among other things, to have its own sandy beach and breakwaters to protect the boat cove. A new log cabin was built for the family.

Lundgren says that at best the family’s children could spend their entire summer vacation on the island. He himself has sometimes visited the cottage even in winter. During the ice, the island can be reached by snowmobile. There are no shipping lanes nearby, so you can be there in your own peace during the icy winter. They say it’s quiet even in summer.

“A few sailboats pass by from it every now and then,” describes Lundgren.

In summer, you can get to the island by motorboat from the mainland in about half an hour.

Lundgren assures that even snakes typical of the archipelago have hardly been seen on the island.

“My mother has now been there cleaning and she has seen one snake. We have seen the snake three times during the whole time. And it’s always been about a different snake, that is, no snake lives there permanently.”

Instead, a swan nests at the end of the island. And mink under the pier. Lundgren says that he sees it every now and then popping up on the beach cliff.

Apparently the mink and the swan have found mutual harmony. The mink, on the other hand, effectively repels other birds from disturbing the peace of the island.

“I’ve only seen cormorants on the crest of a breakwater once,” describes Lundgren.

However, their own paradise island has become unnecessary for the Lundgren family. The sailboat is no longer cramped.

“The children are now so big that they don’t go there anymore. So we thought with my wife that it’s time to make the place bigger.”

