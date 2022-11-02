HS Turku | A luxury cruiser larger than the Titanic flagged in front of Ruissalo in the thick fog

The Carnival Celebration, which left Turku on Wednesday, has a more than 200-meter-long roller coaster on its deck, and the trolley traveling around it travels at more than 60 kilometers per hour.

Turku the yard’s newest luxury cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, left on Wednesday afternoon behind a tug towards the British Isles. Dozens of people gathered to watch the progress of the cruiser handed over to the shipping company.

Celebration’s maiden cruise, which will take passengers across the Atlantic, will depart from Southampton, England later this month.

The world’s largest cruise line, Carnival Corporation, signed an agreement with Meyer Turku to build two cruise ships in 2016.

The construction of Carnival Celebration started last year in Turku.

The first of the ships, Mardi Gras, was completed at the Turku shipyard in December 2020 after six months of corona pandemic delays.

Due to the delay, the shipping company had to change the schedules of more than 40,000 cruise passengers.

The problems of the world’s largest cruise lines grew significantly during the pandemic.

Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration are operated by the Carnival Cruise Lines fleet of Carnival Corporation’s sister company. The home ports of ships flagged to Panama are in Florida: Port Canaveral for Mardi Gras and Miami for Carnival Celebration.

A new terminal costing 155 million euros was built in Port Canaveral for Mardi Gras.

Carnival Celebration can accommodate more than 5,000 passengers. More than two thousand people work on the ship.

In Turku the ships built are the largest of Carnival Cruise Lines. Their length is more than 340 meters and their gross tonnage is about 180,000 tons. The width of the ships is 42 meters. For comparison: Viking Glory, handed over last year, has a length of 225 meters and a gross tonnage of about 65,000 tons.

Even the 269-meter-long Titanic remains second in the size comparison.

The costs of building ships cruising in the Caribbean are many times higher than Swedish ships. Glory’s costs were around 225 million euros. Meyer Turku has not disclosed the costs of Mardi Gras or Carnival Celebration, but the cost estimate for one ship has ranged between 800 million and over one billion euros. According to estimates, up to 60 percent of the ship’s construction costs remain in Finland as a benefit.

Hundreds of millions of euros can be seen in the equipment of cruise ships. After the pandemic, cruise passengers are being lured back to sea with, among other things, a roller coaster that goes around the deck. The Bolt track running on the deck of Carnival Celebration is more than 200 meters long, and the trolley traveling around it travels at more than 60 kilometers per hour.

Carnival shipping company was caught several times in the last decade for the unauthorized dumping of waste such as plastics and oils into the sea. Now the shipping company has tried to improve its reputation. Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration are fueled by liquefied natural gas.

Biodigestion plants are now installed on the shipping company’s ships, even if the discharge of food waste into the sea is allowed far enough from the port. For example, 14 digestion plants have been installed on the Mardi Gras ship, which turn more than 60 tons of food waste into liquid per week.

Correction on Wednesday 2.11. 8:34 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that the cruiser followed the pilot boat. The cruiser followed the tug.

