HS Turku A layer of snow reveals fresh traces – HS met a man in a luxury villa who died in an oligarch who knows where the money is flowing to the mansion

Helsingin Sanomat visited the manor of the deceased Russian oligarch in Salo. The current owner of the manor has carefully covered his tracks. Now, however, it seems that a summer paradise built with obscure money has become a hanging stone in Moscow.

The fishing boat of the former Russian press minister hangs in Särkisalo, Salon. It’s a trade, but the seller isn’t revealed to potential buyers.

Rami Nieminen HS

2:00 | Updated 6:46

April the rear winter has hit Southwest Finland hard. The forest road leading to the manor of the dead oligarch is covered under a ten-centimeter layer of snow.

It reveals fresh tire marks.

HS visited the manor yard the previous week. The gate guarding the manor was closed and the place was deserted. But now the gate is open. Someone is doing snow work on empty farms.