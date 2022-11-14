HS Turku | A heated swimming pool coming to Aurajoki – The founder of Image and Markus Selin are behind the project

For years, Turku has been arguing about the cultural river raft planned for Aurajoki. The project is being designed by a company known from Helsinki’s Allas Sea Pool. It plans to build dozens of similar ferries around Europe in the next few years. The council meets today to decide the fate of the ferry.

“Joen’s Precious the look would be destroyed”, “copied from elsewhere”, “causes noise nuisance”…

The Turku City Council will meet on Monday to decide on the event and restaurant board planned for Aurajoki. The project has sparked arguments and passions in Turku for years. The quotes mentioned above are excerpts from reminders of the project formula.

Turku’s urban environmental board already had time to knock down the project once, but the city government walked over the board and brought the project back to life. Now it is proposed to the council that the plan change made for the ferry be approved.

It’s about a project known as a cultural river ferry, which is run by Nordic Urban Oy, known for Helsinki’s Allas Sea Pool. The plan is to build a 120-meter-long and 20-meter-wide river ferry in Turku, which will include swimming pools, a restaurant and an event arena.

River ferry would be located in the lower reaches of the Aurajoki in the center of Turku, in front of the Wäinö Aaltonen museum. The project has been opposed especially by the residents of the surrounding area. According to reminders from the plan, a large-sized ferry would spoil the valuable cultural landscape of Aurajoki, take up too much space from the river and cause noise nuisance to the neighborhood.

In addition, the traffic arrangements on the already crowded riverside have raised concerns. Almost next to the river ferry, Turku’s new Musiikkitalo will be built in the next few years. As a result, a significant cultural center will be created in an area of ​​a few hundred meters, which includes a museum and a city theater in addition to the Music Hall and the cultural ferry.

Opponents of the river ferry fear that visitors to the cultural tours will congest riverside traffic. Others fear that car traffic will take away living space from cyclists and pedestrians. Others are concerned that there are not enough parking spaces.

The Kulttuurijokilautas has been hidden since 2018, when the city organized an idea competition for the project. It was won by Nordic Urban with its proposal called Kaarna. Last summer, it was revealed that the Aurajoki embankment is in worse condition than previously known. If the river ferry project is approved, the city will have to carry out an extensive renovation of the quay between Myllysilta and Teattersilta. The costs of this renovation will only be discussed later.

The location of the cultural river ferry is in front of the Wäinö Aaltonen museum, next to Myllysilla.

Years of formula controversy below is a discussion about the project itself and its implementer. In reality, a concept is being built in the best places in Turku, for which there are few points of comparison. Nordic Urban was previously known as Töölö Urban and so far has only experience in running the Helsinki Allas Sea Pool.

On the other hand, Nordic Urban has a huge number of plans. The company’s CEO Raoul Grünstein says that the company is planning similar pool projects in no less than 24 cities around Europe and the United States. The farthest project is a floating pool in New York.

“Four of these 24 projects have so far been confirmed in that the city has given some kind of permission,” says Grünstein.

In addition to Turku, such places are Espoo, Oulu and Stockholm.

“The next half dozen cities will probably be confirmed within six months,” says Grünstein.

Among them, he lists Tallinn, Gothenburg and Cardiff in Wales and Antwerp in Belgium.

Helsingin Allas Sea Pool was built with a temporary permit to be partially moved. In new projects, the lease agreements are longer, so the ferries are also designed to be more permanent.

Raoul Grünstein plans a network of spas across Europe.

Grünstein’s floating spa and event rafts represent a new urban culture trend in Europe.

“We are part of such a Reclaiming The Waterfront movement.”

It could be succinctly translated with the term Beaches back.

“All over Europe, industry and shipping are moving further away from city centers and many grassroots activists are coming up with ways to return waterfront areas back to the use of city dwellers.”

“We want to do it in a way that is really feasible.”

Grünstein himself considers it especially important that you can actually swim by the water. A 25-meter pool is coming to Turku’s river ferry, which will be open all year round.

Samppalinna’s land-based swimming pool is located on Samppalinnanmäki near the site of the cultural river ferry. Because of that, some of the townspeople find the swimming raft pointless.

Grünstein’s Nordic Urban is the parent company of all pool projects, but each project operates as its own company. The Turku culture river ferry company has not been established yet.

The operating model of Grünstein’s companies is relatively light. It also explains why the parent company’s balance sheet was only around ten million euros last year. The company had a good one million euros in free equity. A significant part of the balance sheet consisted of bank loans.

According to Grünstein, Nordic Urban is responsible for the ideation and development of its projects. When the permits are in order, the company sells the project to a real estate investor.

It rents the finished property back to itself. The restaurant operation is still leased to an outside entrepreneur. The pool company itself remains the operator of events and swimming pool operations.

Grünstein says that Nordic Urban has already had discussions about building the Turku basin. He estimates the construction costs to be 7–9 million euros. In total, Nordic Urban has preliminary commitments for its projects, mainly from real estate funds, for around 100 million euros.

Regarding the culture river ferry schedule, Grünstein is still guarding his words.

“I have gained so much experience from these projects that it is difficult to say the opening day.”

“If and when the plan change goes through, we will move to the building permit phase. That’s next year’s thing.”

However, he warns that due to the current interest rate fluctuations, we should wait for the market to calm down with construction loans.

Do you want to read more news from the Turku region? Subscribe to the HS Turku newsletter from here.