HS Turku | A group of youths attacked the homes of those who pointed out their behavior – Now they have to face their victims face to face

The youth threw eggs at houses and cars. They had selected the subjects on the basis that adults had remarked on their behavior.

Police says that he has solved the “egg rally” of Parainte. The 14- to 15-year-olds had messed up people’s property with eggs at the end of October.

The targets of the eggs were the homes and cars of people who had pointed out the behavior of the youth in the city in the areas of Parsby, Skräbböle and Bläsnäs.

The police started investigating the matter based on witnesses and surveillance camera data. Only three weeks passed when the identity of the youth was known to the police.

The young people were called with their parents to the police station to clarify matters and it turned out that the same young people were involved in six cases. None of them could give a reasonable explanation for their actions.

The police investigated the incidents as acts of vandalism and minor acts of vandalism.

Since both are crimes against the interested party, the young people do not end up before the district court, but the matter could be moved to official mediation if the parties wanted.

If the parties reach an agreement in mediation, the mediator can, at their request, confirm the settlement agreement. In this case, young people have the opportunity to get away with their fooling around without criminal sanctions.