HS Turku A group of thieves who steal valuable shoes and beat schoolmates torment the school in Kaarina – “Fireworks were held in my son’s armpit”

According to the school principal, the situation at the beginning of the year has been exceptional and there has been more violence than ever before.

In Kaarina Serious violence and theft of valuables have come to light at Kotimäki School. Report the situation first Kaarina leaf.

According to the police, the perpetrators and victims are students at the school, and the situations have happened this year, says the group leader of the Southwest Finland Police Preventive Action Unit, Chief Constable Matti Pippola.

According to him, there are a few perpetrators and victims. He does not tell the exact number. The cases involve both primary and secondary school students. The suspects are minors under the age of 17.

According to Pippola, a few criminal reports have been made about threats and beatings at the school. In addition, police have been told of six pairs of stolen shoes and at least two have been reported. The two pairs of shoes are said to be from the Nike Jordan brand.

“The student has been told to steal certain types of Nike sneakers from school during the school day,” Pippola says.

Police are investigating cases of theft as well as minor and normal assault.

A series of violence the mother of a boy from Kaarina, who was one of the victims, says that one and the same young man attacked his son at Kotimäki school, on a school trip and in his free time. All three cases occurred within a short time of each other. According to the mother, they were not related to shoe theft, but were about violence and demanding money.

The mother appears anonymously in this case to protect her son’s privacy.

At least one act of violence was recorded on video. However, not for the purpose of humiliation. According to the mother, her son’s friends had described the situation and later shown it to the principal as evidence of what had happened.

He has seen the video himself, and the principal of the school has been in contact with him.

“I saw in the video how my son snuggled to the ground when he was hit in the lower abdomen,” the mother describes what she saw.

He said the violence has been hitting, kicking and intimidating.

“Fireworks have also been kept on my son’s temple and threatened to blow it up in his face. Later, to my grasp, the rocket was fired after my son, but it didn’t hit, ”Mom says.

According to the mother, there have also been attempts to get money from the son.

“My son reportedly should have paid € 200 for not being beaten by this other boy every day,” Mom says.

Violence has been reported. According to the mother, the perpetrator is under the age of 15 and has not consented to mediation.

Mother’s perception According to the author, he has contacts with young people moving around the Hanseatic Quarter in Turku.

“These Hanseatic young people came in search of my son, and my son received pretty serious threats through social media,” the mother says.

He thinks the threats were related to a criminal report made by the family.

“As a parent, this all feels absolutely awful. No child should have to experience this. When you think about that pain, suffering and fear, it’s awful, ”says the mother.

Now, according to him, the situation has calmed down and his son has been allowed to be at peace.

“To my understanding, other schoolchildren began to ally a little against this factor,” Mom says.

Kotimäki school principal Katariina Kavantola describes the situation at the beginning of the year as being exceptional at school.

“There has been more violence than ever before. The situations have been unfortunate. All cases that came to our attention have been dealt with by the means permitted and required by law, and co-operation has been established with the police, ”says Kavantola.

According to him, the situation affects a small number of students.

“The situations have been surprising, and the thefts, for example, are random,” says Kavantola.

According to Kavantola, the school uses disciplinary measures in accordance with the Basic Education Act, but their process is long and some of the cases are still pending.

Sergeant According to Pippola, the situation at Kotimäki School reflects a broader national phenomenon where young people use violence and steal designer clothes.

It has not come to Pippola’s knowledge that the cases at Kotimäki School have any connection with young people spending time in Hansakortteli.

For Pippola, this is the first time that such worrying criminal activity will be encountered among the students of Kotimäki School.

“I understand the problems are focused on a few young people who have trouble walking according to the rules of society. There is no big tangle, but this is a pretty tough way to get sneakers. ”

Pippola himself is from Kaarina, and he has collaborated a lot with schools during his career. He praises the principals of Kaarina’s schools for their backbone.

“When it comes to crime, no attempt is made to protect the school’s reputation. Rather, the reputation of the schools comes from the fact that they have upright principals who report matters to the police, ”says Pippola.

He thinks that the police may need to speak to the entire Kotimäki school community during the spring, as long as the investigation of the cases is completed. At present, the investigation is still partially pending.