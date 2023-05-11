HS Turku | A fire broke out in a printing house in Turku

The rescue service received information about a large building fire in Turku’s Runosmäki after ten o’clock in the morning.

Emergency services received a report on Thursday morning about a large building fire in Runosmäki, Turku.

The fire place is located on Tiemestarinkatu in the Auraprint area. It is a printing house specializing in labeling solutions.

Firefighter on duty Miikka Jylhä says that there was a fire in the press pressing the paper shreds.

“The paper had gotten stuck, and the friction had caused the scrap of paper to heat up and catch fire,” says Jylhä.

When the rescue service arrived, the staff had done the initial extinguishing, but there was no one there.

“The rescue service extinguished the fire to the end and cleared away the papers,” says Jylhä.

The situation is under the control of the rescue service.

More than 20 emergency services units were dispatched to the scene. After half past eleven there were four units on the scene.

“Now we make sure that no burning paper remains inside the press,” says Jylhä.

According to him, there were no personal injuries caused by the fire and the damage to the building is going to be minor.

