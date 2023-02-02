HS Turku | A fire broke out in a giant cruise ship under construction at the Turku shipyard, “a couple of hundred” workers were evacuated

A fire broke out at the Turku shipyard today on the Icon of the Seas cruise ship under construction. When completed, it will be the largest cruise ship in the world.

Meyer Turku a fire broke out at the shipyard on Thursday morning, and numerous units of the rescue service were dispatched to the scene.

District Fire Chief Sebastian Holm Varsinais-Suomen’s rescue service says that the fire was on a ship under construction.

“At this stage, I can’t say which ship it is. A couple of hundred employees have been evacuated from there.”

The rescue service did not have time to comment further on the matter yet. According to Holm, the situation is now under control.

Meyer Turku’s communications manager Anna Hakala says that a fire broke out on the Icon of the Seas giant ship under construction.

When completed, Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship.

“The fire has been extinguished and the situation is being investigated. All the employees got off the ship,” says Hakala.

According to him, the cause of the fire and the damage are being investigated, and nothing can be said about them at this stage.

The news is updated.